Yesterday, a new rumor dropped that suggested Lucasfilm was putting all of their Star Wars spin-off movies on hold indefinitely. These projects included the Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi movies and were reportedly put on hold due to the sluggish box office earnings from [Solo: A Star Wars Story}. However, it appears that those rumors are "inaccurate," according to a source at Lucasfilm.

ABC News spoke to a source at Lucasfilm who said the rumors that they were putting the spin-off movies on hold were untrue. Additionally, the source confirmed that there are "multiple" Star Wars films currently in development that have yet to be officially announced. Both the Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi projects have not been announced by Lucasfilm at this time, so it seems likely that they are still in development for the time being. While some believed that the idea of Lucasfilm taking a step back was a wise decision, it appears that everything is still full steam ahead. The ABC News report says.

"Lucasfilm told ABC News there are still multiple Star Wars films currently in development that have not been officially announced. Those projects are moving forward separate from an already-announced Star Wars trilogy being overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and another series of movies from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss."

Even with the rumors stating that the Star Wars spin-off movies were going to be put on hold, the other projects were always expected to be moving forward without any problems. Rian Johnson's new Trilogy, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' series, Jon Favreau's live-action TV series, and the Resistance animated series are all in various stages of development as well as the Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi projects. Additionally, it sounds like there's even more that we don't know about.

The Star Wars spin-off rumors seem to have come from a report that the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie had lost its director, Stephen Daldry. The report went on to say that Daldry had left before Solo even hit theaters, which threw a monkey wrench into the Solo theories. While Daldry could be out, this is also an unconfirmed rumor. Even if the director has left the project, Lucasfilm will undoubtedly get someone else on board to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off on the big screen.

There's going to be a lot of Star Wars projects hitting theaters over the next handful of years, so it's best to be prepared for the onslaught. Some fans are going to be really excited that all of these projects are still in development, while others are going to be upset. It's just the nature of the Star Wars beast. For now, Lucasfilm will be putting its focus on Star Wars 9, which is gearing up to begin production in a few weeks. Until then, you can read the new report denying the Lucasfilm spin-off rumors at ABC News.