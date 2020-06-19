EA has pulled back the curtain on Star Wars: Squadrons. The game was recently announced and will focus on space combat. The studio revealed a lengthy gameplay trailer during its recent EA Play event. A reveal trailer was released online earlier in the week, but this latest look offers a much more in-depth view of what players can expect this fall.

The trailer breaks down each of the game modes. The video game comes with a single-player campaign, which will see the player flying missions for both the Rebellion and the Empire. The campaign will help develop skills that will come in handy for online play. The trailer also breaks down the multiplayer modes in detail, including Dogfights, which is a 5v5 mode that is more of a traditional deathmatch mode. Fleet Battles is the main attraction, as it allows you to play with both players and AI in a multi-stage, objective-based battle.

Each of the breakdowns includes an impressive amount of gameplay footage. The gameplay is first-person, putting players in the cockpit, which makes much of the combat look especially intense. Players will also have the option to customize their ships as they work through the game. Various ship classes are included for both the Rebels and Imperials, which each class having its own advantages and disadvantages.

Another element that will surely appeal to Star Wars fans is that this game won't feature microtransactions. But perhaps the biggest reveal that was made during the event is that the game will come with crossplay. This means no matter what the platform, people will be able to play with friends online. The game is also going to support full VR, for those who wish to immerse themselves in the experience.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set a few years after Return of the Jedi. In the wake of the destruction of the Empire's second Death Star, the Rebel Alliance has reformed into the New Republic. Despite their climactic victory over the forest moon of Endor, the war is not over. The game offers fans a look at how the war continued throughout the galaxy after the death of the Emperor. Unlike during the years of fighting during the Galactic Civil War leading up to this point, the Empire and the New Republic are much closer in power than they ever had been.

This follows in the footsteps of last year's Jedi Fallen Order, which proved to be a huge success. It gave modern Star Wars video games a much-needed boost after the not-so-stellar relaunch of the Battlefront series, which had been the main focus in this area since Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Star Wars: Squadrons will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 2, 2020. Pre-orders are available now, with the game retailing for $40. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via EA.