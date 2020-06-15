EA and Lucasfilm have unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons. The new video game, developed by Motive Studios, was originally teased last week and now, we know what is coming down the pipeline this fall on October 2. The game will put players in the pilot's seat for the first space combat game in the franchise in years. It will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Star Wars video game trailer kicks off with an intense dog fight in an asteroid field between the Rebellion and the Empire. The graphics are impressive and, as we see, the game is dedicated to squadrons squaring off against one another in seemingly dangerous missions. Lots of iconic ships, lots of action and even a cameo from Wedge Antilles. EA also released an official description of the game, which reads as follows.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the rush of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of legendary starfighters, from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan."

While it seems that much of the video game will be centered on online multiplayer, Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. They also promise cameos from familiar faces. Ian Frazier, creative director at Motive Studios, had this to say.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter. Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week."

This looks to hopefully build something of a hot streak for EA and Star Wars. The Battlefront series proved to be something of a disappointment for many fans. However, last year's Jedi Fallen Order delivered a well-liked, story-focused game that seemingly got this side of the franchise back on track. While a very different beast, one can hope this will keep the ball moving in the right direction.

More will be revealed soon at EA Play Live on June 18 at 4 p.m. P.T. Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for pre-order and retails for $39.99. Those interested in reserving a copy can head on over to EA.com. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.