Star Wars fans and/or gamers have something to look forward to as EA has announced a brand new video game within the franchise. Star Wars: Squadrons has been revealed by the publisher as the next game coming down the pipeline in a galaxy far, far away. While details remain mysterious right now, we should be learning much more come Monday. Taking to Twitter, EA had this to say.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2ypic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

"Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time."

The tweet also featured some initial artwork for the video game. We see a Rebel and Imperial pilot standing side by side. Fleets from the Rebellion and the Empire are on a collision course with one another. Based on the ships featured, this seems to be set during the original trilogy era. Beyond that, not much further can be gleaned from the image itself. But fans of Star Wars video games of old may crook an eyebrow at the title.

In 1999 the first Rogue Squadron game was released, which put players in the pilot's seat, flying missions for the Rebels. The game was focused on aerial combat and proved to be a big hit. Two sequels, released in 2001 and 2003 respectively, were released. The title of this new game, especially when coupled with the initial imagery, calls to mind those classic games. Though purely speculative for now, it seems we could be returning to that series in the not-too-distant future. EA previously rebooted the Battlefront series for the current generation of consoles, so there is some precedent for this sort of thing.

The modern era of Star Wars gaming has been somewhat underwhelming up until relatively recently. Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and their first effort was Battlefront. The online shooter lacked much of a single-player component and didn't match the level of quality, in terms of gameplay, that the original games had. The sequel, 2017's Battlefront 2, added a canon, single-player story, which helped. But the game featured a maligned loot box system that was widely criticized. EA's fortunes changed last year when Jedi Fallen Order arrived. The story-focused game was a huge hit critically and commercially, with a sequel recently confirmed to be in development.

While the scope of this new game has yet to be revealed, EA and Lucasfilm have some momentum to build from. It is also worth noting that EA Play is set to take place on June 18, so we could be learning even more about the game within the next week. The Star Wars: Squadron trailer is set to debut Monday, with a YouTube link already available to bookmark, for fans who wish to see it the moment it drops. We'll be sure to bring you further details as they are made available. Be sure to check out the new artwork from the EA Star Wars Twitter account.