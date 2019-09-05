Get ready to bust out those wallets Star Wars fans, and probably clear off a whole lot of shelf space, because LEGO has just unveiled a massive new Imperial Star Destroyer set. LEGO has had a longstanding relationship with a galaxy far, far away and, while there are more Star Wars toys in this world than anyone could ever possibly hope or want to own, this partnership has delivered consistent quality. This item is no exception, as this latest set looks truly astonishing. And it has a price tag to match.

The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer set will allow fans to bring home the Devastator. Included in the company's Ultimate Collector Series, the set consists of a downright intimidating 4,784 pieces, which is amongst the largest releases ever from the beloved toy maker. But something so extravagant doesn't come cheap, as the Star Destroyer set retails for $699.99. The massive Millennium Falcon set still runs a bit more at $799.99 so this isn't setting a new high benchmark in that department. Though, that still puts it well outside of the acceptable range for the average kid's Christmas list.

That having been said, the photos of the set that have been released online (which we've included below) are nothing shy of stunning. It faithfully brings to life one of the most iconic moments from A New Hope. The set Includes Imperial Officer and Imperial Crewmember minifigures. As far as features go, it features swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing, which is detailed in the images. It also includes an attachable, buildable scale version Tantive IV starship from A New Hope, to add just a bit more authenticity. There's also a display stand and informational fact plaque, as well as 2 blaster pistol weapons.

Related: Mark Hamill Gives Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Blue Milk a Taste Test: Does He Approve?

LEGO also released a video previewing the collector's item. It features the Star Destroyer flying over an unsuspecting household, with the family dog looking on. The video is amusing enough, but it provides a great look at just how detailed this new set is and why it just might be worth that hefty price tag for the right kind of fan. The video ends with a shot of the massive toy on display, which helps to provide a sense of scale. The completed ship measures 17 inches high, 43 inches long and 26 inches wide, and over 14 inches high without the stand.

The Imperial Star Destroyer set goes on sale for the general public on October 1. However, it will be made available exclusively for LEGO VIP members starting on September 18, so those who are feeling particularly eager and have a lot of extra cash lying around may want to consider signing up for that. Be sure to check out the images of the set below. Those who are interested in purchasing can head on over to LEGO.com.