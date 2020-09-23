Patrick Stewart wants a Star Trek and Star Wars crossover movie to happen. Stewart and Mark Hamill recently teamed up for a project, but it isn't one that anybody would have ever really expected. The duo are the stars of a new Uber Eats ad campaign, and they seem to really enjoy being around each other as evidenced by a new joint interview. With that being said, could we ever see two of the biggest franchises in entertainment history ever combine for one massive project? Stewart had this to say.

"I will admit that, at least for us on Star Trek, we have fantasied about a combined universe between Star Wars and Trek movie. There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes, and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that."

Patrick Stewart went on to say that he thinks Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker would be a good fit for his crew. "I would think that Picard would want Skywalker on his crew, but would be sure to keep a careful eye on him," he said. "Because he has a few personality traits that Picard might want to keep tabs on." Mark Hamill also thinks Luke would be a good fit. He explains.

"I think Luke would very much respect Picard and the Starfleet force as a whole. The Rebel Alliance that he is a part of is much less organized, and would be put to shame as far as execution by what he would see on the Enterprise. I also believe Luke is a life-long student, despite the fact he becomes a Jedi Master, and I think he would have a lot to learn from Picard."

Mark Hamill also went on to discuss how he views Star Trek and Star Wars as being two completely different things. "I have to say that difference between Star Wars and Star Trek to me, is that Trek is classic science fiction, with humans going out to space and encountering aliens," Hamill said. "Star Wars was purposely set in a galaxy far, far away because it is fantasy, not science fiction." This is a debate that has gone on for decades amongst fans of the respective franchises.

In addition to talking about similarities and differences between Star Wars and Star Trek, fans often like to pit the two against each other. Mark Hamill says, "I have been asked on multiple occasions about a rivalry between Star Wars and Star Trek, but I have to say I feel like it is really apples and oranges." He continued, "You can like either or both, or none of them. That is why this campaign struck me as funny, because I knew what they were doing pitting us up against each other." Fans of both franchises will more than likely keep battling until the end of time, even if a crossover project miraculously happens.

The Picard series currently has Star Trek fans engaged, while The Mandalorian is entertaining Star Wars fans. As for the possibility of a crossover happening, it seems highly unlikely that Patrick Stewart will get his wish, though stranger things have happened. If it were to be announced, 2020 would be a fitting year for it to happen. The interview with Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart was originally conducted by Mens Journal.