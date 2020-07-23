Taika Waititi has confirmed that the writing process has started on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Waititi had been rumored to be attached to a new Star Wars project for months, but would always play coy when asked about it in interviews. After taking on portions of The Mandalorian, and voicing the lovable IG-11 droid, fans wanted to see more of the director in that environment since it was clear that he was enjoying it and delivering results at the same time.

So, it wasn't really a surprise when Lucasfilm announced their official partnership with Taika Waititi earlier this year. So far, all we know is that the mysterious project is a Star Wars movie, but it is unclear who or what will be in it, or what timeline it will take place in. However, Waititi already knows what he wants to do and has already started the writing process with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. When asked about the upcoming movie, Waititi simply said, "We're writing." While this isn't the largest update, it does confirm that the director is taking the next step in making the movie a reality.

The interviewer noted that it was a bit funny to ask Taika Waititi about Star Wars. Waititi responded with a joke, "This is you: 'Here's a question... Star Wars?' How am I supposed to answer that? Yes." We all know that Waititi can't talk about the movie or what he originally pitched to Lucasfilm, at least not yet. Maybe as the writing gets further along the director will give some more details as to what his line of thinking is for a new Star Wars project or at least when it will be taking place.

A lot has changed since 2017 when Taika Waititi was asked about directing a Star Wars movie. He joked, "I like to finish my movies," which was a nod to the troubled production of Solo and Rogue One. Whatever the case may be, he was convinced to partner with Lucasfilm on The Mandalorian, and the results have been far better than anyone thought. Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau chose to work with a selection of young directors on the series, including Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa, all of which brought their own style to the project.

While we don't know anything about Taika Waititi's upcoming Star Wars movie, one can assume that it will contain some of the director's trademark humor and heart. Waititi has said on more than one occasion that he likes to work outside of his comfort zone, so this particular project could be unlike anything we've seen from him thus far. Additionally, it could be unlike anything we've ever seen from Lucasfilm at the same time, which may prove to be a much needed big screen homerun. The interview with Taika Waititi was originally conducted by The BBC.