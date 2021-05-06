As is the case with any film or television franchise, the emergence of a toyline helps to solidify the greatest memories of that particular series, as well as provides a unique piece of history for fans to get their hands on. This is especially true when it comes to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Wars, these being two series that have had huge impacts in that collectible market. However, it would seem as though these two franchises did not stay independent of one another when it came to the world of action figures.

Via Alan Johnson's Twitter account, detailed pictures and written details regarding the canceled line of toys surfaced during the Star Wars Day May 4th celebrations. "Back in (I think) 1991, Kenner/Hasbro allowed the #StarWars toy license to lapse. Playmates made a pitch to get it, complete with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover concepts by TMNT artist Michael Dooney. They didn't get the license, but these are so cool!" Says Alan Johnson.

Back in (I think) 1991, Kenner/Hasbro allowed the #StarWars toy license to lapse. Playmates made a pitch to get it, complete with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover concepts by TMNT artist Michael Dooney.



They didn't get the license, but these are so cool! pic.twitter.com/29FSeAmhIO — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) May 4, 2021

In response to another tweet, Johnson said he had found the artwork for the toys from a Jedi Temple Archives story that was published on January 21st of 2020. Johnson also went on to post more photos that featured more written explanations with regards to the design of the cancelled toys.

"Here are some versions of that Star Wars x TMNT concept art with detail callouts too."

Here are some versions of that Star Wars x TMNT concept art with detail callouts too. pic.twitter.com/S3o5qeqEJB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) May 4, 2021

For both Star Wars and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, crossing over with another franchise is hardly a shock as both series have had quite the history when it comes to toys. For the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the four heroes have certainly had their fair share, sharing the spotlight with WWE and famous horror icons like that of Jason Voorhees and Freddy Kruger. On top of Johnson's tweet, @geeks_antiques on Instagram added a bit more detail behind why the product never got off the ground.

"As a reminder, #playmatestoys was in the running to get the Star Wars license from #Lucasfilm and used some commissioned @michaeldooneyart pieces to help sell the concept. Unfortunately these weren't made into prototypes and it was eventually abandoned..."

However, despite the lack of prototypes, the people at @geeks_antiques were able to put together the abandoned models with some assistance. "...with the help of original #teenagemutantninjaturtles sculptor @scottthensey we were able to see these finally get turned into hardcopies."

While it is disappointing that these sketches never officially found their way into plastic reality, it's also a pretty cool look down memory lane and the history of these two massive franchises. Who knows though, perhaps a TMNT and Star Wars toy crossover may find its way here yet.