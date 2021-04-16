We have a brand new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This is the latest series in the expansion of a galaxy far, far away under the Disney regime. In this case, we have a new animated series that will be spun directly out of the final season of The Clone Wars, centered on the particular group of Clone Troopers referenced in the title. The poster gives us a new look at the group. Additionally, Lucasfilm has revealed a new emoji for use on social media ahead of the show's debut on Star Wars Day.

They get the job done 💥 Star Wars: @TheBadBatch, an Original Series, arrives May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatchpic.twitter.com/jvkKf8fvLU — Star Wars (@starwars) April 15, 2021

The poster showcases the various members of Clone Force 99, otherwise known as the Bad Batch. We also get another glimpse at the mysterious young child who was previously seen in the trailer for the show. Her identity and significance to the series remains a mystery. We can also see some ships and a battle going in the background, with none other than Palpatine looming large over the whole scene. As for the new emoji, it depicts Hunter, the leader of the Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch centers on the elite and experimental troopers of Clone Force 99. They are a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army. The group was previously introduced to the franchise in The Clone Wars. The soldiers are now finding their way through a quickly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The show is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) is also on board as co-executive producer, with Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau additionally serves as supervising director with Corbett as the head writer.

This is one of just many new Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline for the streaming service. Given the success of The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm have more than doubled down on the TV side of the franchise. Other shows currently in the works include Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Acolyte. There are also several The Mandalorian spin-offs on the way, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. These shows will build to a currently untitled event series.

Even though the focus has shifted to live-action, Lucasfilm is clearly not abandoning animation. That is good news for fans who have enjoyed offerings like The Clone Wars and Rebels in recent years. Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres May 4 on Disney+ with a special 70 minute episode. The second episode will follow on Friday, May 7. Subsequent episodes will arrive every Friday. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself from the Star Wars Twitter account.