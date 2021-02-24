Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the premiere date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The upcoming animated series, which will pick up in the aftermath of The Clone Wars, is officially set to hit the Disney+ streaming service on May 4. This is a fitting date as it is otherwise known as Star Wars Day. So fans will get something new to enjoy that day, with new episodes to follow soon after.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/54drrMFNKK — Star Wars (@starwars) February 24, 2021

The first episode of the brand new animated series will, appropriately, debut on May 4. The second episode will follow on Friday, May 7. Subsequent episodes of the series will follow on Fridays from that point on. The show will center on the group known as Clone Force 99, who were first introduced in The Clone Wars. That series wrapped up its run with the long-awaited seventh season last year on Disney+. The upcoming spin-off was announced shortly thereafter.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch. We follow the group as they find their way in a galaxy that is quickly changing in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill. It makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) serves as co-executive producer, with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

This is one of many upcoming projects set within the franchise in development for Disney+. Due to the huge success of The Mandalorian through its first two seasons, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to expand a galaxy far, far away on the small screen. Several live-action shows are on the way including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and The Book of Boba Fett. Several of these shows take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorina and will build to an untitled event series down the line.

This does not mean that Lucasfilm is abandoning the movies by any stretch. They are just moving away from the Skywalker Saga, which concluded in 2019 with the release of The Rise of Skywalker. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) is currently working on Rogue Squadron, which will hit theaters in December 2023. Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok as well as the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, is also co-writing and directing a mystery Star Wars movie. Disney has released dates set aside for December 2025 and December 2027. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.