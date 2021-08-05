In some great news for Star Wars fans, Disney+ has renewed Star Wars: The Bad Batch for season 2. The news comes ahead of the two-part season 1 finale premiering on August 6. The 3D animated series, which picks up after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, debuted in May this year to critical acclaim and has been well received by the audience as well. Season 2 will come out in 2022.

Star Wars: #TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UsseGvPXgS — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) August 5, 2021

President of Disney+ and ESPN+, Michael Paull, released the following statement regarding the renewal.

"Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series."

Executive producer Dave Filoni also commented saying, "The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch." For those unaware of what the bad batch is about, here is the synopsis for the series.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch-a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

With the news of season 2 renewal coming to this early, the finale likely ends on a massive cliffhanger. The series has seen the entry of some unexpected characters as of late. The last episode saw the introduction of Captain Gregor, who has been featured in Rebels and the Clone Wars. Also, the showrunners have teased an emotional end to the show. So, make sure to catch part-1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1 finale tonight from midnight (PST). Part 2 will stream next week only on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch isn't coming out until 2022, but Disney has made sure that fans get to see a new Star wars show every few months. The Book of Boba Fett, which finished production recently, is set to release this Christmas. With production in full swing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show will follow soon after in spring 2021. Also, the much-awaited return of Din Djarin, Grogu, and Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 3 will happen sooner than expected, because co-creator Jon Favreau recently confirmed that the show has begun filming; Even though lead actor Pedro Pascal is busy with HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) serves as an executive producer on Star Wars: The Bad Batch with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance), and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau also serves as supervising director and Corbett as head writer. Much of the original creative team is expected to return for season 2.