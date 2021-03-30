Lucasfilm's upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has gotten a brand new trailer and key art ahead of its premiere in early May. Set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, the new Star Wars show kicks off with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7. You can check out the official trailer below.

According to the official logline, Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the "elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch-a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army-each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

The latest Star Wars animated series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Voice actor Dee Bradley Baker spoke about what fans can expect in a recent interview with Disney D23 Magazine, giving particularly high praise to Rau and Corbett for their work on the show.

"It's a beautifully written show. [Rau and Corbett are] really smart and they really love Star Wars. They're all the things that a fan could want for the best kind of Star Wars experience," Baker said. "It takes what we found in The Clone Wars to another level of depth and awesomeness. It's real Star Wars in the best possible sense... It's an amazingly dramatic and satisfying series or story for anyone, whether you know Star Wars or not - but especially if you love Star Wars."

Baker also teased: "A fan who has paid attention to where things ended [in The Clone Wars] might be able to guess where we're going to start [in The Bad Batch]."

This is just one of many Star Wars show in development at Disney+ following the incredible success of The Mandalorian. Also confirmed for the streamer is Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series of ten short stories by different creators set in the Star Wars universe. On the live-action side, season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently in the works, and its spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ in December. An Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising the role is also happening, and its full cast was just recently unveiled.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4, and new episodes will debut weekly on the streamer every Friday beginning on May 7. The new trailer for the series comes to us courtesy of Star Wars on YouTube.