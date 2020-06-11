Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni doesn't think they'll do anymore episodes. Hardcore Star Wars fans were beyond excited when it was announced that the show was coming back for another season after waiting 6 years. Season 7 has received pretty much unanimous praise for the storytelling and it obviously left everybody wanting more. While Filoni understands that want, he doesn't think it would be wise to move forward.

Season 6 of The Clone Wars ended in 2014, though it technically ended with season 5 since the show was cancelled by the time 6 aired. Fans of the show were bummed to see it go, but there was always hope that it could possibly come back, especially with all of the new material Disney and Lucasfilm were preparing to ramp up in 2014. Season 7 was eventually announced and now it has come to an end. Dave Filoni had this to say when asked about the possibility of a season 8.

"I don't know. Personally for me, probably not. I have a lot of things I'm excited that we're doing looking forward. I think it's hard because I so appreciate the fan support, and I appreciate just how excited everybody was that we were back. I understand them wanting more and more episodes. The people that worked on it-myself and the team, basically all the leads-they were on the original run and I think it shows. We're really thankful we got to finish it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward."

Dave Filoni is certainly moving forward. He had a huge hand in bringing The Mandalorian to life and is wrapped up in the highly anticipated second season right now. As for not wanting to go forward with The Clone Wars, Filoni feels they may have told all the stories that they could. In the end, he's just really happy they were able to finish the story arc. Filoni explains.

"I think you could get stuck in a situation where suddenly we're doing all these stories again, but where is the ending? I don't want that feeling. I want you to feel like this had a purpose and it rounded out and let's find something new that's exciting. We've got to look forward a bit here, but boy that was really satisfying to get to do. I can't even tell you how grateful we all are that people were there for it to watch and support it. Disney+ supported us greatly to get this done. It was a great effort by everybody that understood what Clone Wars meant to people. It feels good. I'm glad it's done."

Dave Filoni went on to talk about one of his favorite aspects of The Clone Wars season 7 and it's not what a lot of Star Wars fans would assume. "Kevin Kiner's music, it's just phenomenal. The finale-I mean it's phenomenal all the time, but no more so than wrapping up this ending," said Filoni. Kiner's music has also received a lot of praise from everybody who watched season 7, so hopefully he'll go on to do more work for Lucasfilm, especially since John Williams is officially retired from the Star Wars universe.

The Clone Wars is over on the small screen, but fans can look forward to seeing some of the characters pop up in other places. Dave Filoni has his gaze set on the future, but that doesn't mean he can't bring some of the past along with him for the new ride. For now, we'll just have to wait and see who ends up in having cameo roles in The Mandalorian season 2. The interview with Dave Filoni was originally conducted by Nerdist.