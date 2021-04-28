We haven't seen (or heard) the last of Anakin Skywalker in a galaxy far, far away. This, according to actor Matt Lanter, who voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars for its entire run. Even though the show is finished, Lanter has revealed that he has been working with Lucasfilm on some secret animation projects that will see him reprising the role once again.

Matt Lanter is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix show Jupiter's Legacy. During a recent interview, he was asked about returning as Anakin Skywalker in the future. While the actor couldn't divulge details, he did confirm that his days in Star Wars are not yet numbered as he's been working on some new animation quietly behind the scenes. Here's what Lanter had to say about it.

"There's some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I've been a part of some things I can't talk about yet. You'll see Anakin again. I never quite put Anakin down, whether I'm doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation."

This is certainly an intriguing development. Most notably because The Clone Wars concluded its run by overlapping with the events of Revenge of the Sith, specifically the execution of Order 66. One of the last things we see is Darth Vader. So, at least in that timeline, Anakin is no more. But, as Matt Lanter points out, he's worked on a variety of projects over the years, including Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: Battlefront II and the Forces of Destiny shorts, among other things. So there are numerous possibilities.

One strong possibility is the upcoming series The Bad Batch, which is set to debut on Disney+ next week. While the show picks up after the events ofThe Clone Wars, a cameo or a flashback could be in the cards. Matt Lanter also talked a bit about finally getting to finish The Clone Wars properly, which is something that fans had been waiting years to see.

"[The series finale] didn't come as much of a shock as that first time because that first time we felt like we didn't get to finish. Now, we properly got to finish. We got to send off the show in an emotional way in the way that Dave [Filoni] wanted to send it off. I actually think it was really cool that it premiered when everyone's spirits were down. For Star Wars fans, it was exciting to have something new. I think it lifted everyone up a bit."

One thing we know for sure is that Hayden Christensen will be returning for the Obi-Wan Kenobiseries on Disney+. Though Lucasfilm has specifically said that he is playing Darth Vader, which makes sense given where we left off in Revenge of the Sith. Be that as it may, we could see a bit from Anakin in that show as well. Couple that with what Matt Lanter is saying and it's clear that Star Wars fans have a lot more from Anakin Skywalker to look forward to in the future. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.