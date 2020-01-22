If you're starting too feel some of that dreaded Star Wars fatigue following The Rise of Skywalker, then you may well need a large dose of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which we can provide thanks to this newly released, and very exciting trailer. Lucasfilm has just released this footage for the series' much-anticipated seventh season, and it teases an epic clash between devil-horned villain Darth Maul and fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano.

As well as this long-awaitied showdown, the trailer gives us a few fleeting glimpses of the goings on with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Mace Windu as they slowly come to realise that the Jedi Order may well have been infiltrated by a powerful evil. Honestly, they have been a little bit slow on the uptake.

Disney has now confirmed that season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will consist of 12 episodes and, much like they did with The Mandalorian, each episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be released weekly rather than a Netflix-style full season dump. They have also confirmed that The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni will be working hard to continue the storylines and set ups laid out in the original series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars showcases the events that stem from the Separatist Crisis resulting to a full scale war which leads to the formation of the Intergalactic Empire and the annihilation of the Jedis. Yoda, Anakin and the Jedi Knights fight in the Clone Wars, taking them to many new planets and introducing new players. The series spans the time between Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

While Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have gotten off to something of a rocky start when it was first introduced back in 2008, the series' reputation improved significantly throughout its run and is now considered to be one of the franchise's strongest offerings. The series has done well to introduce the character Ahsoka Tano, who appeared very briefly in The Rise of Skywalker no less, with rumours abound that she is soon due to be featuring in live-action form. If that were not already enough, the series has wonderfully expanded the stories' mythical lore, and even fixed polarising character Jar Jar Binks.

Fans were disappointed when the show was cancelled after an abbreviated sixth season back in 2014, with Return of the Jedi style celebrations taking place across the known galaxy upon the announcement of the shows revival on Disney+. Judging by this trailer, audiences are all set to have their expectations met.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 is set to be released exclusively on Disney Plus on February 21. This comes to us courtesy of Star Wars Official Channel.