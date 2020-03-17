Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The final season of the animated series is currently in the middle of its run on Disney+ but one question has been burning in the minds of fans; where is Ahsoka? We need no longer wonder, as this trailer welcomes Ahsoka Tano, the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker and fan-favorite character, back to a galaxy far, far away.

The trailer opens up with Ahsoka encountering some new allies on Coruscant before finding herself mixed up in some trouble. Before too long, her new friends begin to wonder where she picked up her particular set of skills, with the former Jedi dodging the question, suggesting it's better if they don't dive into her complicated past too much. The footage, overall, is epic and looks very much like what fans of Star Wars, not just of this show, like to see. The trailer leans hard into the idea that this is a sorely-waited return with the following tagline.

"A hero returns. The War continues."

The job, it seems, during this final run of Clone Wars episodes is to help fill in some crucial gaps. Ahsoka Tano notably left the Jedi Order and we haven't seen what she got up to during this time period before Order 66 and the events of Revenge of the Sith. We know that she survives, as Ahsoka becomes a key character in the animated series Rebels, which takes place before the events of A New Hope in the early days of the Rebellion. But there are holes in her story that need filling in. This episode, it seems, will be a crucial part of that.

In the upcoming episode, titled Gone With a Trace, after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. She is enlisted by Trace's sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, but Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret. This will be the fifth episode in the new season overall, which will consist of 12 in total. We know for sure we'll be seeing lady Tano back at least once more, as the rematch between her and Maul has been hyped up quite a bit in the marketing, and that is nowhere to be found here.

Ahsoka had an unceremonious start as part of The Clone Wars animated movie. Over the years, Ahsoka has developed into a truly tremendous character, and one of the most beloved in the entire franchise, not just limited to animation. While we have yet to see her pop up in live-action, the character made a voice cameo in last year's The Rise of Skywalker, which hopefully opened the door for something more significant in the future. But we've got to get through the rest of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 first. Gone With a Trace is set to drop on March 20 on Disney+. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.