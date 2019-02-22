A new Star Wars Supercut video goes through and counts every time that the Force is mentioned in the franchise. The counting begins with the prequel trilogy before moving on to Rogue One, the original trilogy, and then ending with the The Last Jedi. Obviously, the count is pretty high, but the breakdown of how many times the Force is mentioned per movie is what is especially surprising and will more than likely surprise even the most hardcore Star Wars fan.

The Force is mentioned by name 161 times in 9 of the 10 movies released thus far, not including Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it obviously does not count the upcoming Star Wars 9. Out of all of the movies in the franchise, Rogue One is the main offender with 46 mentions of the Force, taking in 28.5% of the total amount of times that the term is brought up. Chirrut Imwe﻿ is obviously the main offender as he constantly says, "I am one with the Force, the Force is with me."

Next up in the breakdown is A New Hope with 22 mentions of the Force. When looking at the breakdown further, the Force is mentioned a total of 48 times when counting up the original trilogy, which is only two more than the grand total of Rogue One, meaning that the three movies take up 29% of the total amount of times that the Force is mentioned in the Star Wars franchise. The prequel trilogy is responsible for 43 out of the 161 times that the Force is mentioned.

Related: John Boyega Just Got Some Amazing Star Wars 9 Wrap Gifts

The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi are responsible for 24 times that the Force is brought up. It will be interesting to see how many times J.J. Abrams mentions the Force in the last movie of the Skywalker saga. In order to beat Rogue One, they would have to say the word 23 times, which is only one more time that it is uttered in A New Hope. However, it isn't a contest, but Abrams may actually count how many times the Force is mentioned in Star Wars 9 after checking out the stats.

Star Wars 9 is next on the release schedule and it hits theaters at the end of the year. However, we still don't even have the official trailer as of this writing and hardcore fans are starting to get antsy as the Star Wars Celebration approaches. Hopefully we'll get some mentions of the Force in the teaser trailer so we can add to our running tally as to how many times it is mentioned in the entire franchise. Until then, we're just going to have to wait. In the meantime, you can check out the Star Wars counting video below, thanks to the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, which is looking to count more franchise statistics.