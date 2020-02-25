A brand new era for Star Wars is on the horizon, and it may be bringing with it a brand new Baby Yoda. Recently, Lucasfilm dropped the veil of secrecy on what it had been calling "Project Luminous." We now know this to be The High Republic, a massive publishing initiative that will span multiple publishers and various mediums, telling stories approximately 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy. And the trailer for the initiative includes what looks to be a different, young specimen from the same species as Yoda.

The Star Wars: High Republic trailer contains a wealth of information detailing what will be happening in The High Republic era. It's a lot to process, which means it's easy to miss things. At around the 2:32 mark, we see legendary Star Wars artist Iain McCaig, the man responsible for Darth Maul, showing off some of the sketches he's cooked up. Behind him stands a glorious photo of Yoda, which can draw one's eyes. But it's the incomplete sketches in front of him that are perhaps more revealing. When looking at the bottom right, we see a sketch that looks to be the same species as Yoda, but much younger. A baby, one might say. A different Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian, which debuted on Disney+ last year, surprised Star Wars fans by giving us The Child, or The Asset, which doesn't yet have an official name. So, everyone took to calling it, rather affectionately, Baby Yoda. As we learn in the trailer, Lucasfilm began crafting Project Luminous in 2018. At that time, they couldn't possibly have known that the character would go on to become the pop culture phenomenon that it did. But they may have stumbled into a happy coincidence, if this little unnamed character is more than just a sketch that never makes it to the page.

It's important to look at the timeline with all of this. Yoda, give or take, would be around 600 years old during this time period. So it's possible, if not highly probable we'll see the Jedi Master show up. It stands to reason that we could see more of his species show up as well, which could easily open the door for more younger aliens akin to Baby Yoda. At the very least, it's been sketched out.

The first handful of titles for Star Wars: The High Republic have been announced, with the first books launching at Star Wars Celebration in August. That will be, rather conveniently, just a couple of months before The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Disney+, with the series set to return in October. Will we be getting double Baby Yoda action around that time? It certainly seems plausible. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Star Wars: The High Republic or The Mandalorian season 2 are made available. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.