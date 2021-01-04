Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic. The latest look at the upcoming story event shows just how massive it will be when all is said and done. The stories all take place centuries before The Phantom Menace and the start of the Skywalker Saga, which means we will be introduced to brand-new characters with all new stories. As for the stories, they will be told through a variety of different ways, including books, comic books, and more. The event officially kicks off tomorrow (January 5th) with the release of Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule.

According to the opening crawl for Star Wars: The High Republic, the galaxy is at peace, ruled by the glorious Republic and protected by the noble and wise Jedi Knights. As a symbol of all that is good, the Republic is about to launch the Starlight Beacon into the far reaches of the Outer Rim. This new space station will serve as a ray of hope for all to see. But just as a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, so does a frightening new adversary. Now the guardians of peace and justice must face a threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself.

Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we've always wanted to see them - as true guardians of peace and justice. According to Lucasfilm, this is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. "But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain when announcing the new stories. "This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi."

The future of the Star Wars franchise will be laid out in these upcoming stories. The Skywalker Saga has come to a close on the big screen, while some of it will still linger through the various Disney+ shows that are on the way, including The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more. However, the big screen and some small screen focus, will be shifted to Star Wars: The High Republic, which is currently a mystery.

Luckily, the new era of Star Wars kicks off tomorrow. In the meantime, fans can check out the Star Wars: The High Republic trailer, which features concept art and introduces new characters, while also teasing a young Jedi Master named Yoda. This version of the character is a journeyman and is not tethered to one place in the galaxy, which will allow brand-new stories to be told featuring the fan-favorite character. While we wait for Light of the Jedi to be released, you can check out the trailer above, thanks to the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

the high republic really looks promising🤩 pic.twitter.com/fhZ5tIz6Hs — Zen🥀 (@zenskywaIker) January 4, 2021

the "nihils" (don’t know if i’m right about the spelling) who are pirates with no limits (they’re described as merciless people) in the book "light of the jedi"

and this creature (don’t know how it’s called) that will appear in claudia gray’s book and in a comic series pic.twitter.com/pXMaZFGlbv — Zen🥀 (@zenskywaIker) January 4, 2021