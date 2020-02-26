We recently learned about Star Wars: The High Republic, a massive new publishing campaign from Lucasfilm that will usher in a new era for a galaxy far, far away. Previously, the company had been teasing the initiative as "Project Luminous." One of the first titles in the lineup will be a new series from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has revealed some new details about the book that helps shed some light on what's to come.

Star Wars: The High Republic is written by Cavan Scott and will be Marvel Comics' first entry to the campaign. The era is set approximately 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. The Star Wars book is set on a new space station called Starlight Station, which plays a large role throughout all of the upcoming comics and books. Lucasfilm revealed when the project was announced that the stories in this era will all be tied together.

Another major element that will factor into the comic is something that Lucasfilm is calling "The Great Disaster" for the time being, which we first heard about in the High Republic trailer. This massive event will serve as the catalyst for all of these interconnected stories. Details regarding the disaster are tightly under wraps, but it's "an event that brings the Jedi together to try and help with recovery efforts," per Marvel. In a trailer laying out the plans for Star Wars: The High Republic, it was explained that this will showcase the Jedi at the height of their power, with the writer's room describing them as the "Jedi Knights of the Round Table."

Star Wars: The High Republic is set in an era when the Galactic Republic is at its height, which is something we haven't seen much of from the franchise up to this point. It is described as a hopeful, optimistic time, in which, the Republic and the Jedi are noble and respected. This multi-year publishing effort will be rolled out in different phases. Phase one is titled Light of the Jedi. This era in the larger Star Wars timeline is not going to overlap with any of the movies or shows currently planned for production. This, according to Lucasfilm, allows creators and to tell Star Wars stories in a never-before-explored timeline. That doesn't necessarily rule out movies and/or TV shows based in this era down the line, it's just not happening right now.

The first novel to arrive will be Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, which will notably feature a new Wookiee Jedi. Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland and Daniel Jose Older have also been tapped to tell stories in the first phase of