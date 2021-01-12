The Phantom Menace kicks off what most Star Wars fans refer to as the Prequel Trilogy, which also includes Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. An official timeline for the new Star Wars media initiative The High Republic has been released. It separates several different eras in the Star Wars saga. And it gives them each a new name. Perhaps the most interesting title arrives for the George Lucas directed trio of movies which launched in 1999 and ended in 2005.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy is now officially called Fall of the Jedi. This includes the three above mentioned movies that track Anakin's backstory, from being a slave in the Tatooine desert to his turn to the dark side as Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fall of the Jedi also includes the animated series The Clone Wars. There are 6 eras contained within the new timeline, which kicks off with The High Republic.

The High Republic is a new story initiative that spans several different medias, including books, comics and at least one upcoming TV show. None of the new projects contained within The High Republic are included on the timeline itself. The timeline arrives with the launch of Marvel Comics' The High Republic #1 and the new Star Wars novel The High Republic - Light of the Jedi. These publications are the first to be released, and predate the events of The Phantom Menace by several decades.

The High Republic and Fall of the Jedi are the first two eras represented on the new timeline. They are followed by the third era, which is now referred to as Reign of the Empire. Under this header resides the upcoming animated series The Bad Batch, which follows a group of Clone Troopers in the aftermath of The Clone Wars. Also included in this era is Solo, the second Star Wars Story released which follows Han and Chewbacca in their early days.

The fourth era accounted for on the timeline is called Age of Rebellion. included in this era is the second Star Wars animated series Rebels followed by the first Star Wars Story, Rogue One. The original trilogy also falls under the Age of Rebellion, which includes A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The fifth era in the map is called The New Republic and only contains The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show. But it can be safely assumed that recently announced Disney+ series Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic are also part of this era.

The final era included in this new timeline is called Rise of the First Order. It includes the canceled Star Wars animated series Resistance and the new Disney trilogy of films featuring The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. You can check out the timeline below to get a better understanding of where each chapter in the Star Wars saga actually lies.