Lucasfilm has revealed a new trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic publishing campaign. This was revealed to be the mysterious Project Luminous we had been hearing about. What fans will be getting is a massive publishing initiative spread across various publishers, in various mediums, delivering brand new stories in uncharted territory in a galaxy far, far away. The trailer reveals just how massive this initiative is, and just how much thought and time went into making it a reality.

The trailer opens up with massive, sweeping shots of Coruscant and other parts of the galaxy. Things look prosperous. Shots from the prequels are mixed in, but this takes place about 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, so this is going pretty far back in the timeline to an area that hasn't been explored much. The Project Luminous trailer showcases the following text, setting up what's to come.

"Hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga, the Galactic Republic is at its height. Protected by the Jedi Knights, the guardians of peace and justice throughout the galaxy. But a frightening new adversary threatens..."

We then transition into how this all got started. Seasoned Star Wars authors such as Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule, amongst others, went to Skywalker Ranch in 2018 and were given a blank slate to dream big. This is what they came up with. "For over 1,000 generations the Jedi Knights have been the guardians of peace and justice" is the line that serves as the crux of this new era of storytelling. We are going to see the Jedi at the height of their power. The story will start with what they're calling "the Great Disaster," which they're not saying much about just yet.

The Jedi are referred to as the "Jedi Knights of the Round Table." We see many of the new Jedi via concept art that is truly impressive and visually reminiscent of Star Wars in the 90s. That's because, as we see, Iain McCaig, the man responsible for Darth Maul's look, came in to do a bunch of the art. New smugglers, scoundrels and bounty hunters are teased as well. Most importantly, the main villains of the initiative are known as the Nihil, who are referred to as "Space Vikings," who live by quite the ominous motto.

"You can't take it with you, but we can take it from you."

Many fans have been clamoring for something new in this franchise and, even though it's not a movie, this certainly seems to qualify. Claudia Grey's Into the Dark, Justin Ireland's A Test of Courage and Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi will be the first books released, with IDW publishing Daniel Jose Older's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic, and Marvel launching Cavan Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic comic. The first titles will be released in August during Star Wars Celebration. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com