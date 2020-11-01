It's that time of the year when the most innocent corner of the house looks scary and if it does not, we go the extra mile to amp up the creepiness because it's finally Halloween. Adding to this buffet of scariness, the Star Wars franchise has unleashed its brand new cast of terrifying villains from its The High Republic multimedia initiative. All set to release in 2021, it will kickstart a storyline that'll take us to a beginning which is set even before the the Star Wars prequels and the Skywalker saga!

Star Wars: The High Republic will be released as a whole new line of adult novels, young adult novels, children's books and comics, which will narrate the story of the galaxy some 200 years ago before The Phantom Menace when everything was very different. The Sith Empire was defeated, The Jedi Order was thriving as the universal peacekeeping force, and the Galactic Republic was in its initial stages.

But if the history of the Star Wars has told us anything is that the semblance of peace and prosperity is fleeting as danger is just lurking out of sight, waiting to pounce. And with the new concept art for The High Republic, we finally have a better look at all the threats looming over the galaxy.

Meet The Drengir

According to High Republic writer Cavan Scott, the Drengir is a "sentient plant-life who are looking to reap a terrible harvest across the galactic frontier" while the Jedi are busy dealing with that Great Disaster.

"As the Jedi struggle to deal with the aftermath of the Great Disaster, a new creeping terror rises from the ground beneath their feet," shared Scott. "The seed for the vegetation-based villains came from a sketch by [legendary Star Wars concept artist] Iain McCaig in the early days of The High Republic's development."

So, the Drengir is the combination of the McCaig's creativity and Scott's extensive research on "how real-world plants thrive and communicate with each other."

"It's been great to see the Drengir's threat grow throughout the initiative," shared Scott. "They are one of my new favourite Star Wars monsters to write. They are sinister, unstoppable and, as we'll find out, inescapably linked to the fate of one of our High Republic Jedi..."

The Brutal and Savage Nihil

If the Drengir weren't enough to invoke terrifying nightmares, then you also have the ruthless marauders called The Nihil who are based in the Outer Rim and will be first introduced in The High Republic novel Light of the Jedi.

"They're the stuff of nightmares, able to appear anywhere almost at will," explained Charles Soule, writer of the novel Light of the Jedi. "They use bizarre, intimidating tactics - chemical weapons, poison - anything that might kill you, they'll use,"

But while the Drengirs fail to attack as a single force, the Nihil, touted as "the most vicious, unyielding, and chaotic groups the galaxy has ever known," function as a power structure. They have three main divisions called Tempest, completely dominated by their individual captains, known as the Tempest Runners.

"They are frightening in a way that feels great for Star Wars, in part because their 'code,' if you can call it that, is so simple: the Nihil take what they want. If you stand in their way, they will kill you and everyone you love. But even chaos agents can have goals...and the Nihil's plans run directly through both the Republic and the Jedi Order."

Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil

Even though he is not one of the Tempest Runners and doesn't give out orders, "but in a very real way everything revolves around him."

"Marchion Ro holds an important post within the greater Nihil organization - he is the Eye of the Nihil, as was his father before him." disclosed Soule. "The things that make the Nihil more than just a bunch of Outer Rim raiders all come from Marchion. He is also, in every sense, a bad guy. And it's been fantastic building someone around which to focus the darker elements of our High Republic story."

These delightfully menacing creatures are proof that the Star Wars franchise is all set to serve us its trademark horror in the most creative ways and we just can't wait. This news comes to us from the official StarWars.com website.