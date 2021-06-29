Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed a brand new trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic. This is in honor of the second wave of titles in the massive publishing initiative hitting shelves. This widespread initiative kicked off last year with the release of the novel Light of the Jedi. It tells a massive, interconnected tale set roughly 200 years before the events of the Star Wars prequels at a time when the Jedi were at the height of their powers. But, as this second wave promises, the Jedi are not going unchallenged during this era, as they are facing down multiple threats.

The High Republic second wave kicked off today with the release of Cavan Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm and Daniel Jose Older's Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower, with Justina Ireland's Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows due out in July. This phase will also include an audio original, also from Scott, Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, which arrives in August. Per the trailer, here's what to expect from The High Republic's second wave.

"In an age of peace and unity, Jedi allies protect the Republic as worlds align in celebration. But they face a battle on two fronts: a monstrous terror that consumes all in its path, and vengeful marauders ready to strike back. The Knights of the High Republic must defend against these merciless enemies. The Jedi will be tested in this pivotal moment in the High Republic as the epic saga continues."

The villains in question are the Nihil, a group of vicious marauders who were responsible for the "Great Disaster" that kicked off this massive publishing event. There's also the monstrous terror mentioned in the trailer known as the Drengir. These all-consuming beasts were the central villains in the Star Wars: The High Republic comic from Marvel. But, as we can see, these threats aren't done with the galaxy just yet.

This has been billed as the "biggest Star Wars publishing event of all time." Indeed, leading up to the release of the first titles last year, Lucasfilm put a lot of resources into hyping this up. While it may have seemed overshadowed by the success of The Mandalorian on Disney+, the books have sold incredibly well and have been generally met with favorable reviews. The books have brought us a young (relatively speaking) Yoda, a Wookiee Jedi and new villains to the franchise. Additionally, the upcoming Disney+ show The Acolyte will be set during this era. So it is clearly going to be important going forward well beyond Lucasfilm's publishing efforts.

For those who perhaps missed out on some of what happened during the first wave, the ebooks are currently on sale through July 5. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage and Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark are all currently available digitally for $4.99, providing fans with the chance to catch up. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.