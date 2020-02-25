Lucasfilm has revealed its next big project, and it's going to bring some new ideas to a galaxy far, far away. The mysterious "Project Luminous" was unveiled recently and we now know it to be Star Wars: The High Republic, a massive new publishing campaign that will span across various publishers and mediums. The first wave of titles has been revealed, including author Charles Soule's book Light of the Jedi, which will introduce us to a Wookiee Jedi.

The High Republic trailer shows that the era takes place about 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, which means we'll be exploring largely uncharted territory within the franchise. The cover for Light of the Jedi was unveiled as part of the larger reveal. As fans were quick to notice, the art features a Wookiee brandishing a lightsaber, complete with a crossguard. Charles Soule, taking to Twitter had this to say about it.

"The cover to Light of the Jedi, the novel that kicks off the massive new Star Wars initiative The High Republic (aka #ProjectLuminous) It's the Jedi story I've been writing since I was six years old... Yes, that's a Wookiee Jedi, his name is Burryaga Agaburry, and he is wonderful. The lady in front is named Avar Kriss. The other folks have names too, but you'll meet them later. More soon!"

Fans, ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, have been clamoring for something new. Safe to say, this qualifies. While we've seen Wookiee warriors fighting alongside Jedi, we've not seen an actual member of the species in this way before. The closest we've come in the canon is Gungi, a Wookiee who was training to be a Jedi in The Clone Wars but, given what happened with the younglings during Order 66, his fate was undoubtedly grim.

Virtually nothing else has been revealed about Burryaga Agaburry yet. Will he have any relation to Chewbacca? Is he a Jedi Master? Or merely an apprentice? Light of the Jedi is set to be the first book in Star Wars: The High Republic, so we should hopefully be learning more sooner rather than later. The synopsis for the novel is brief and more of a tease than anything else.

"Two hundred years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the noble and wise Jedi Knights must face a frightening threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself. . ."

The first wave of titles will be released in August around Star Wars Celebration. Other titles that have been announced include Into the Dark by Claudia Gray and A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland. IDW will also publish a Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic, with Marvel Comics publishing a Star Wars: The High Republic series as well. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the initiative are made available. Be sure to check out our first look at Burryaga Agaburry from Charles Soule's Twitter for yourself.

