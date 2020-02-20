At long last, fans of The Mandalorian are getting a good look at a selection of merchandise that will be hitting shelves based on the popular Star Wars show. Specifically, Lucasfilm has delivered a host of Baby Yoda toys that will be arriving throughout 2020. The products were revealed ahead of this year's New York Toy Fair, which takes place this weekend, and they didn't disappoint. Amongst the many toys coming our way will be an animatronic Baby Yoda.

The Hasbro toy is activated by touching its head and comes with 25 different sound and motion combinations. Good Morning America did a big product reveal for The Mandalorian toys and showcased the animatronic version of The Child in action. Safe to say, these things will be flying off shelves when they arrive. The Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda has also been revealed, in addition to a Bluetooth speaker, a deck of playing cards, Funko Pop! shirts based on the character, an action figure set from Hasbro featuring Mando and his little companion and a life-size version of the Darksaber, which popped up in the show's season 1 finale.

That's not all. Hasbro also has a Baby Yoda-themed version of the board game Operation coming. LEGO, meanwhile, has a set based on Mando's ship, the Razor Crest. Loungefly has a Baby Yoda backpack, there's a children's beanie, a Mattel plush, Topps trading cards and even a Baby Yoda costume for toddlers. Disney may have dropped the ball by not having these toys on shelves in time for The Mandalorian's premiere on Disney+, but they're certainly trying to make up for it now.

Outside of Star Wars toys featuring The Child, Lucasfilm is also going heavy on Clone Wars merch, with the final season about to make its debut. There is an Ahsoka standee, a line of made-to-order shirts from Fifth Sun, a LEGO set of Anakin's Jedi Starfighter and a new Ahsoka Tano figure from the Galaxy of Adventures collection. Last, but certainly not least, Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection has unveiled a new Imperial Troop Transport, which looks particularly impressive. All of this to say, if you're a Star Wars fan right now, those wallets might be feeling a little lighter in the near future.

Most of these products don't have specific release dates set, but they will be making their way out into the world through various retailers throughout the year. Much of the Baby Yoda merch will be arriving in time for The Mandalorian season 2, which is set to debut on Disney+ in October. As for The Clone Wars final season, it's set to arrive on the streaming service tomorrow. Feel free to check out the Good Morning America video, which gives a better look at some of the toys. For full details on all of the new products revealed ahead of the New York Toy Fair, head on over to StarWars.com.