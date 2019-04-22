The Rise of Skywalker is reportedly set to show an expansion of the Force Powers first introduced in The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson went to great lengths to show the connection between Rey and Kylo Ren as they participated in what has been called "Force Timing" or "Force Skype" by Star Wars fans. While Supreme Leader Snoke was the one responsible for bridging the two young characters together, it looks like J.J. Abrams is going to show the evolution of these new Force Powers.

According to sources close to Lucasfilm, The Rise of Skywalker is going to feature "Force Flash Fights." Say that a few times rapidly... Anyway, these fights have reportedly already been teased in the first footage from the upcoming movie when Rey is awaiting Kylo Ren in his TIE Fighter in an old west-like showdown. It's believed Rey and Kylo Ren will be able to fight through these new connections, which will show off places from the past nine movies in the Skywalker saga. It is unclear which places Ren and Rey will visit during these rumored Force Time fights. In the teased TIE Fighter Lightsaber fight, Rey is reportedly able to take down the ship and Kylo Ren emerges from the flaming wreckage.

The "Force Flash Fights" were first teased in The Last Jedi when Luke Skywalker was able to use the Force and project himself from Ahch-To over to Crait when he battles Kylo Ren as a distraction to allow what is left of the Resistance to escape. It isn't clear if the new Force fights will be as comprehensive as the Ren and Skywalker battle, or if it will just be a way to further connect Rey and Ren throughout the movie. Since this is all coming from anonymous sources, it has to be treated as a rumor for the time being.

Related: Star Wars Fan Guessed The Rise of Skywalker Title & Emperor's Return in 2012

The Rise of Skywalker will feature the return of Emperor Palpatine, though it is not clear how just yet. Since, as Luke Skywalker says, no one is ever really gone, there's a chance Snoke could be back from being cut in half and the one responsible for the new Force powers that Rey and Kylo Ren reportedly have. This could all just be further manipulation, which could have been directed from Emperor Palpatine this whole time. There are plenty of connections to Snoke and Palpatine and they may be explored further in The Rise of Skywalker.

It has also been recently revealed another original trilogy character from the original Star Wars trilogy could be making a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, which would be pretty huge. J.J. Abrams has a lot of pressure to come up with a satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga in the upcoming movie and looking towards the past might be the way to move forward for the new characters introduced in The Force Awakens, who may or may not be featured in future projects down the line. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has teased The Rise of Skywalker might not be the last time we see our latest trilogy stars. The "Force Flash Fight" news was first reported by Making Star Wars.