Mark Hamill found himself in some hot water after sharing an image of the original Star Wars cast. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor reposted a fan-made image of Lando Calrissian in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from the upcoming movie with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and himself photoshopped into it. He hashtagged the photo with "Missed Opportunities," and it looks like more than a few hardcore fans took his intentions the wrong way, leading Hamill to release an apology with a joke attached.

Some Star Wars fans believed Mark Hamill was throwing shade at the latest trilogy characters, which was obviously not the actor's intent. Hamill likes to troll fans, but he doesn't do things that are malicious or hurtful of others, even when he's talking smack to President Donald Trump on social media. After his reposted image was taken the wrong way, Hamill decided to post a cheeky apology. He had this to say.

"Saw a pic of me with Billy D, Carrison & Harrie. Posted it because I miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn't mean to get everyone's knickers in a twist. Maybe I should've just posted a bunch of Avengers: Endgame spoilers instead. Relax and have fun people."

In his apology tweet, Mark Hamill included his image again, but with another character added into the Millennium Falcon cockpit. Right behind Harrison Ford's Han Solo is the animated version of the Joker, who Hamill has voiced for years. It just goes to show how serious the Luke Skywalker actor takes all of this social media rage while showing what a good sense of humor he has about everything. Avengers: Endgame spoilers would not have been a wise decision.

Mark Hamill has spoken up recently about his desire to have the original Star Wars trilogy cast reunite in 2015's The Force Awakens. Hamill pitched an idea to director J.J. Abrams and producers, but they decided to not to use it and the original cast never received a proper on screen reunion. Many were under the assumption Hamill was referring to this in his social media post of the original cast, and he still might have, but in the end, he claims it was all a joke. It was just a joke that some hardcore fans took the wrong way.

Related: How Crazy Will the New Force Powers Get in The Rise of Skywalker?

The Rise of Skywalker is the next movie in the franchise to hit theaters at the end of the year. J.J. Abrams is preparing to unleash the final installment in the Skywalker franchise, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says we may end up seeing some of the new trilogy characters on the big screen again in the future. However, it is believed that Mark Hamill is done with the Luke Skywalker character forever, though he may do some voice acting or other work as the franchise carries on through different stories. You can check out the apology post below, thanks to Mark Hamill's Twitter account.

Saw a pic of me with Billy D, Carrison & Harrie. Posted it because

I miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn't mean to get everyone's knickers in a twist. Maybe I should've just posted a bunch of #Endgame spoilers instead. #RelaxAndHaveFunPeople 😜 pic.twitter.com/WvutVuLau3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 27, 2019