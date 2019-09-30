Get ready for some more Reylo action in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. One of the most prominent, and arguably surprising, plot threads in The Last Jedi was the developing relationship between Kylo Ren and Rey. They found some common ground and a sort of intimacy through their shared Force bond. While things have certainly changed, that thread will be picked up in the next installment, according to writer Chris Terrio.

We recently were treated to some new images from Episode IX, but much of what we're going to see unfold remains a mystery. We know Kylo went full-on Dark Side after taking out Snoke and that Rey rejoined the Resistance, diverging their paths completely, Yet, that doesn't mean the exploration of their relationship is over. As Chris Terrio explained in a recent interview, he and director J.J. Abrams are trying to pick that thread back up. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Some of the most interesting scenes in The Last Jedi are the conversations between Rey and Ren. We've tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in Episode VII. When Ren takes off his mask, there's a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn't express to anyone else. Rian developed that in fascinating ways and we've been able to develop it even further."

This opens up all kinds of questions and possible theories. Many have been chasing the possible romantic thread to Kylo and Rey's relationship, but since we've seen them duking it out rather intensely with their lightsabers in the most recent trailer, it seems unlikely they'll live happily ever after together. There's also the matter of the "Dark Rey" bit, where we see Daisy Ridley with that double-bladed lightsaber. Could it be that Kylo gets her to come to the Dark Side via some more shared Force bonding?

The other huge topic of discussion has been the possible redemption of Kylo Ren. The man formerly known as Ben Solo killed his father, Han Solo, would have killed Luke (had he not been a Force projection) and was this close to killing his mom, Leia. If anyone can possibly get him to see the light, it's Rey. But many would likely argue Kylo is well beyond any sort of redemption at this point.

In any event, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between these two unfolds, now that some time has passed. With any luck, we'll be getting a new, full-length trailer in October, possibly during a primetime NFL football game, assuming history repeats itself. Maybe we'll get some clues as to how this relationship will play out at that time. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on December 20. This news comes to us via Empire.

NEW STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER COVERS FOR EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/rXNN1rqcwC — PerksOfBeingAFanboy. (@thatfanboyliam) September 27, 2019