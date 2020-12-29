Mark Hamill is crossing items off of his to-do list. The Star Wars actor just posted a callback to Tosche Station on social media this afternoon, which has fans congratulating him for finally getting one of his chores done. Every second of A New Hope has been analyzed over the past 43 years, and that is not going to stop any time soon. Pieces of dialogue have become a part of the cultural lexicon over the years and Tosche Station still holds a special place in the hearts of many Star Wars fans.

I can finally cross this off my "to-do" list.#BetterLateThanNeverpic.twitter.com/3rmfEiA3tv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2020

Mark Hamill shared a photoshopped image of himself in front of "Tosche Station," which is obviously a gas station that someone fixed digitally. Hamill is also holding a photoshopped power convertor in his hand. Hamill captioned the photo: "I can finally cross this off my 'to-do' list," and then added the hashtag, #BetterLateThanNever. Many fans responded to Hamill's latest tweet and are happy that he was able to get the job done after all of this time. It became so popular that Uncle Owen started trending on Twitter, which Hamill has to find humorous.

Tosche Station pops up a lot when fans start talking about A New Hope and Luke Skywalker's story arc. He changes quite a lot from the beginning of the movie to the conclusion, and he becomes a powerful Jedi by the end of the original trilogy. For Mark Hamill, the dialogue was very important for the character in order to properly showcase just how far Luke comes from the beginning as a kid living with his aunt and uncle on Tatooine.

Mark Hamill recently said, "You know, I get mocked a lot for, 'But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.'" However, it's not something that gets under the actor's skin. "But I did that intentionally to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible, because by the end of the film he has found his purpose in life and he's so profoundly changed." Hamill was able to expertly take the "clueless" character and help turn him into something much more by the end of the movie.

The Luke Skywalker actor has said that he went out of his way to "emphasize [Luke's] immaturity" in A New Hope. Regardless, Star Wars fans are still having fun with the power converter line and they are currently celebrating with Mark Hamill on social media. As for the future of Skywalker, it looks like there could be some more appearances down the line, though there probably won't be any further talk of Tosche Station, unless Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau decide to reference the well-known piece of dialogue. You can check out the latest callback to Tosche Station above, thanks to Mark Hamill's official Twitter account.