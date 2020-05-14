When it comes to Star Wars, they don't make 'em like they used to. The fans, that is. At least, that was Mark Hamill's opinion while talking about the nature of the fandom that the space opera series has inspired over the decades. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Hamill revealed that he is at a loss to understand when being a part of the fandom morphed into something so contentious.

"I don't know when, over the period of time, fandom became so contentious. But people are really opinionated, and you can't help but be opinionated yourself, because you've lived with the character so long. So whether it was on Episode VII, VIII or IX, I'd have disagreements, and I would say to whoever it was, "Well, I don't know if that's right." But everyone shares the same goal: you want to make the best movie you can."

Much of the cast and crew of Star Wars has, over the years, implied in one way or the other that they don't feel as passionately about the series as the fans. From Harrison Ford's famed indifference to the character of Han Solo and his journey to LucasFilms manager Matt Martin's recent twitter statement that the whole series storyline was fake anyway.

But Mark Hamill is famous for being fully immersed in the Star Wars cultural phenomenon, from fan interactions to his strong opinions on where the series needs to go in order to honor the spirit of the original trilogy. It is thus even more disheartening to hear one of the franchise's foremost ambassadors feeling turned off by the toxicity that has invaded the fandom to a certain extent.

But while Hamill has issues with certain parts of the fandom, he has no problem with the younger actors who have been tasked with carrying forth the Star Wars legacy, merely expressing a wish that he could have had more of a chance to interact with them.

"I love the new cast. I think the characters are great and all the actors are just perfect. I wish I'd gotten to work with them more, obviously, because I was so isolated. But you know, I never expected to come back at all. It was bittersweet, but I was able to enjoy it from a different perspective than years ago when I was in my twenties. So it was just fun to be a part of it, and it was sad in a way, because I knew it would be the last time I'd ever play Luke."

While Hamill has declared his time as Luke Skywalker over, he has plenty to look forward to in professional terms. The actor will next be seen in a guest appearance on the show What We Do In The Shadows, where he will play the role of Jim the Vampire, who appears suddenly at the Staten Island mansion to pick a fight with Laszlo(Matt Berry) over a long-overdue debt. This news originated at The Daily Beast.