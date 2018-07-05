Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has spoken up about the constant hatred coming from the Star Wars fandom that has time and time again proven to be cruel and detrimental to everyone involved with the movies. In response to all of this, James Gunn has said that the Star Wars haters need to go to therapy.

This was in response to the recent revelation from Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best who revealed that the hatred he received for his role as Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy almost led him to committing suicide. It was a truly tragic story that spawned from senseless hatred from Star Wars fans who took the poor quality of the movies as a personal attack. Though the prequel movies may not have been as great as the original trilogy, it was still no excuse to bombard the Jar Jar actor with senseless hatred to the point of nearly killing himself.

Ahmed Best wasn't the first actor to receive this kind of backlash. Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran have both erased their social media accounts as a response to the constant hatred that they received online for how the movie turned out. Even Mark Hamill, who returned to play Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, received a lot of hatred online. Hamill has recently revealed that he isn't open to appearing in any future franchises simply because he doesn't want to be put in that situation again.

James Gunn responded to this on Twitter recently. While Gunn has made a number of social media posts defending the cast of Star Wars and shunning the Internet trolls over the past six months, his latest tweet has to take the gold for his best statement yet. Here is what he had to say.

"People responding to this post saying, "Yeah, it wasn't the actor's fault! It was the writer's!" are missing the point. Critique it. Don't like it. But spewing hate and bile at individuals just doing their best to tell a story, even if the story sucks, is lame. Don't watch it! Star Wars (or any movie) may be important to you, but it doesn't belong to you. If your self-esteem depends on how good you think the current Star Wars is, or your childhood is ruined because you don't like something in a movie, GO TO THERAPY."

While James Gunn's Twitter comment may seem a little harsh, it is not nearly as harsh as the numerous comments the Star Wars trolls have made over the years. While it's fair that Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace had a lot of issues to them, there are numerous other ways to express how much you disliked the movie without crudely bullying and threatening the cast to the point of suicide. At the end of the day, Star Wars is just a movie series, and the quality of these movies really shouldn't define your life.