David Benioff and D.B. Weiss officially exited their proposed Star Wars trilogy earlier this week. The Game of Thrones showrunners were reportedly going to tell the Jedi origin story. It was originally thought that Benioff and Weiss were going to dive into the Knights of the Old Republic, which fans were deeply excited to see. However, it looks like they were going to go even further back to show something on the big screen that has not been captured in official canon.

It's possible that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' Star Wars trilogy could have had some connections to the current sequel trilogy, possibly touching on the origins of the Jedi Temple on Ahch-To. We'll probably never know now, unless someone takes over on the idea. With that being said it's not clear how far along they were in the writing process when they stopped working with Lucasfilm. "The Star Wars period the pair was interested in exploring was how the Jedi came to exist," but that isn't going to happen at this point in time.

According to sources close to Lucasfilm executives, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' massive $250 million deal with Netflix was the end of the road. It was reportedly clear that Benioff and Weiss were not going to be able to give Lucasfilm the time needed to properly develop a new trilogy, which only seems obvious in hindsight. In addition, there is speculation that the Netflix deal was a problem with Disney from the start since they were in the running to possibly have the Game of Thrones showrunners come to them.

When looking at David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exiting their Star Wars trilogy, it's hard not to look at the trail of directors that have been chewed up and spit out by Lucasfilm over the last few years. Colin Trevorrow, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Josh Trank, and to a lesser extent, Gareth Edwards on Rogue One have all had less than stellar experiences with the studio. This is another shakeup that Lucasfilm really didn't need and some believe that there was an uneasiness on both sides of the deal when it comes to Benioff and Weiss.

According to sources, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were nervous about "toxic fandom" from Star Wars fans and Lucasfilm started to get nervous after the heavily divisive final season of Game of Thrones came to a close. Whatever the case may be, the deal is now off and it could be time for Rian Johnson to step up to the plate, which brings its own set of problems, thanks to The Last Jedi, which also happens to be heavily divisive. When it comes down to it, Star Wars fans seem to be looking forward to new stories outside of the Skywalker Saga, which ends this year with The Rise of Skywalker, but it's going to come down to who brings the best story to the table. Variety was the first to report in the Jedi origins in the canceled trilogy.