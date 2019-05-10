Rian Johnson's new Star Wars trilogy has reportedly been cancelled. The news comes after Disney revealed their release schedule for the franchise over the course of the next handful of years. The 2022, 2024, and 2026 release dates are all allegedly going to be the trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, according to sources close to the matter. Obviously, this is not the first time that this rumor has come up, but there seems to be a larger element of evidence to suggest it's actually true this time.

First of all, it has not been confirmed by anyone at Disney nor Lucasfilm that Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy isn't happening any more. However, with the new release dates all reportedly centered around David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' trilogy, it looks, at the very least, like Johnson's story won't be coming out for close to a decade. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm could be waiting to announce further release dates, but it seems they are taking a step back from the frequent Star Wars releases after The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story backlash. The studio seems to be working with Disney+ and the big screen for future releases.

It's also possible the upcoming Rian Johnson trilogy story could have been taken to Disney+ where maybe he decided he didn't want to work on it any further. Sources close to the situation claim that he could be a consultant on D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's Star Wars trilogy. Whatever the case may be, it currently does not look good for fans who were waiting to see what Johnson was going to pull off outside of the Skywalker saga. Obviously, this information comes from "trusted" sources, so this could all be fake news.

Back in February of this year, Rian Johnson confirmed he was still working on his trilogy. And in April, the director said he was going to begin working on it after the November release of his highly anticipated Knives Out. That was all before Disney unveiled their release schedule. Again, this could all be rumor and nobody would know about the situation better than Johnson. With that being said, Disney has had no problem cutting recent Star Wars projects or even firing directors after production has already started.

If the noise gets loud enough, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Rian Johnson will more than likely respond. While there was a backlash against The Last Jedi, there are still plenty of fans who want to see what Johnson has to offer with a new trilogy and different characters. Hopefully, this ends up to just a rumor and Johnson will begin working on the project like he said he was going to. For now, we'll treat this as a rumor until we hear otherwise. The Rian Johnson cancelled Star Wars trilogy news was first reported by John Campea's YouTube channel.