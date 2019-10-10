Rian Johnson may have just cast some doubt on his planned Star Wars trilogy. The filmmaker behind The Last Jedi has been planning to take another trip to a galaxy far, far away since even before his entry in the current sequel trilogy hit theaters. But a lot has happened in the past couple of years and, so it would seem, more recent developments have Lucasfilm reconsidering its strategy with the franchise moving forward. That may get in the way of this trilogy ever happening.

As of late, Rian Johnson has been promoting his latest movie, Knives Out, at various festivals. Recently, Johnson was once again asked about the status of his trilogy during a red carpet interview. For the first time since this press tour started, he added just the slightest bit of doubt into the mix when it comes to this project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Well we'll see. I'm still talking to Lucasfilm, they're figuring out what they're doing and we'll see what happens. But I'd be thrilled if it happens, and I'm working on my own stuff too."

There are two key bits there to focus on, outside of his general tone while speaking in the clip. The "we'll see" and the word "if." Previously, Rian Johnson has been talking as though it's a done deal. This trilogy was set to be an original story, not using any of the legacy characters and was announced by Lucasfilm prior to the release of The Last Jedi. But oh so much has happened since December 2017.

For one, The Last Jedi proved to be a bit divisive. Perhaps not as much as some particularly vocal people online would like us to believe, but divisive nonetheless. Solo, which was released just five months later, also went on to bomb at the box office, proving that Star Wars isn't bulletproof. Plus, Lucasfilm has announced a trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as a new Star Wars movie being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. But, with The Rise of Skywalker just around the corner, Rian Johnson did say he's excited to be a fan again, since he's not involved in it directly.

"I am so excited. I get to just be a fan again. I watched that last trailer and I was just like, squealing at my screen. I cannot wait to get my popcorn, sit down and see the end of this story. It's gonna be great."

Star Wars will be taking a big break from the big screen after The Rise of Skywalker until December 2022. It's been previously said that date is reserved for the first entry in the Benioff and Weiss trilogy. So, we've got some time for Lucasfilm to sort all of this out. Will there be room for Rian Johnson in there? Time will tell. Feel free to check out the interview clip from the Bang Showbiz Twitter account.