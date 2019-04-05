Rian Johnson is getting ready to release Knives Out this year. As for his next project, he's going to dive straight into his Star Wars trilogy, which is still very much in the works. The Last Jedi director received a ton of backlash for his take on Luke Skywalker and other choices that he made in the movie. As is the case with anything, there are a lot of people who enjoyed Johnson's dark left turns and risks he took with the franchise.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week, Rian Johnson revealed he will be working on his Star Wars Trilogy after he releases Knives Out in November of this year. The director will more than likely take the rest of the year off and then get into development mode. This is pretty big news since many Star Wars fans were beginning to wonder if Johnson was still working on his trilogy. Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are gearing up to begin their own trilogy too, now that their show is coming to an end.

For now, most fans have their eyes on J.J. Abrams, who is currently in the post-production process for Star Wars 9. The movie is a huge mystery, but we should get some more information next weekend during Star Wars Celebration. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but it is believed a teaser and the official title will be revealed, which should come as a relief for some hardcore fans who have been waiting for a title reveal at the very least since January of this year.

Star Wars 9 marks the end of the Skywalker saga, so it will be interesting to see where Rian Johnson goes with his trilogy. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' trilogy is rumored to be set during the days of the Old Republic, but that information has yet to be confirmed. Benioff and Weiss have already joked that they're ready to be hated by joining the franchise. With that being said, we should get some more information on these new trilogies in the near future, with many expecting updates early next year as to where we can expect the Star Wars franchise to go next. There are a lot of possibilities and fans are already starting to put together wish lists.

Star Wars 9 hits theaters in December and Disney+'s The Mandalorian series is expected to debut this fall. That's a lot of material for fans to digest in a short amount of time, but it should give fans a better idea of what to expect in the future with the streaming platform releasing content alongside the big screen material. It is a gamble for Disney and Lucasfilm who saw a pretty major backlash for releasing The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story so close together. Collider was the first to reveal the Rian Johnson news.

Something else for #StarWars fans, @rianjohnson said on the #CinemaCon stage he was going back to a galaxy far far away after 'Knives Out'. pic.twitter.com/cnQn6u7n0P — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 4, 2019