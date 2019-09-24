Star Wars fans, prepare yourselves as we're about to get a massive preview of new merchandise coming our way for this year's Force Friday event. Lucasfilm has announced a livestream event that will serve as the global reveal for what's being billed as Triple Force Friday. The name comes from the fact that three new projects, The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and the new game, Jedi Fallen Order, will all be part of the event, and stars from all three projects will be on hand to reveal the new merch.

Warwick Davis, known for his various roles in Star Wars, including Wicket the Ewok, will host the livestream, which is set for Thursday, September 26 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event will be streamed from Pinewood Studios in London. Gusts for the event will include, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Keri Russell (Zorii), Naomi Ackie (Jannah) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose). For The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Gina Carano (Cara Dune) will be on hand. Representing Jedi Fallen Order will be Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis).

A video was released previewing the event. None of the toys or other merchandise are displayed in the teaser, but we see the various stars reacting to what's coming our way. Recently, some of the Funko Pop! figures being released for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker leaked online. Beyond that, much of what we're going to see remains mysterious. Toys can often be a source for spoilers and, since Lucasfilm likes to keep a tight lid on things, they always wait until the time is right to show their hand.

Force Friday has become a tradition during the Disney era of Star Wars, but this might be the biggest year, in terms of the sheer volume of product, for the event yet. With not just a new movie, but the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show and the first single-player, campaign-focused game to be released in years, there is much for fans to be excited about.

The Mandalorian and Jedi Fallen Order will arrive one after the other in November, with the former set to debut on November 12 on Disney+, with the game set to arrive just a few days later on November 15. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is directed by J.J. Abrams and will bring an end to the Skywalker saga, hits theaters on December 20. We'll be sure to bring you all of the big news as it comes our way on Thursday. Those who wish to tune into the livestream can do so over at the official Star Wars YouTube channel. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.