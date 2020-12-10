The Star Wars universe just got a whole lot bigger. Specifically, the version of the franchise that is expanding on the small screen. During Disney's investor day presentation, the studio revealed that we can expect around ten new shows set within a galaxy far, far away over the next few years. This comes in the wake of the success of The Mandalorian, which has become one of the biggest shows in the world since its debut last year.

No additional details, as of this writing, were provided, in terms of specifics. Currently, The Mandalorian is gearing up for season 3 and there have been hints that season 4 is already in the works. Aside from that, we know the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi, is expected to begin shooting next year. The Rogue One prequel show, which brings back Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, is also currently in production. Additionally, Lucasfilm has a female-led series in the works, but the nature of the project largely remains mysterious for the time being.

Animation will also be a part of the plan. In the wake of The Clone Wars finale, it was announced that a spin-off titled The Bad Batch is on the way. There have been persistent rumors of other Star Wars TV projects, such as a Boba Fett show and a Rebels sequel. But with at ten shows expected in just the next few years, that leaves a whole lot of room to further explore the franchise in ways that may not have been possible previously. But, perhaps most importantly, one can't help but wonder what this means in terms of the future of the Star wars movies.

Both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker proved to be divisive, in their own ways. At the same time, the sequel trilogy was also financially successful at the box office. But there remains a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to movie theaters, at least in the immediate future. For now, it seems Star Wars will largely exist in the realm of TV on Disney+. But that doesn't mean that the movies are done entirely. Far from it. Plans, mysterious though they may be, are currently underway for a big screen continuation of the franchise as well.

Currently, Disney has release dates for new Star Wars movies set for December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027. Taika Waititi, who worked on The Mandalorian, in addition to directing Thor: Ragnarok, has been tapped to co-write and direct one of these new entries. At one point, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was also expected to helm a new trilogy, though we have had few official updates on that project as of late. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the shows are made available. And be sure to keep up with the rest of our coverage from the Disney investor day. You can check out the announcement from the Disney+ Twitter account.