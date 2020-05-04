Lucasfilm has confirmed that a new live-action Star Wars Female-Centric TV Show is in the works. It was recently reported that Leslye Headland, best known for her work on the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, had been tapped to head up a new series set within a galaxy far, far away. In honor of Star Wars Day, the show has been made official by the powers that be, though details are still largely being kept tightly under wraps for the time being.

According to a press release from Lucasfilm, Leslye Headland is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. Headland is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series. No plot details were revealed but it had previously been reported that this will be a female-led series that will take place in a different part of that timeline than has been explored previously. No release timeline for the show has been provided, so it's not clear how far along this project is in terms of development. Some of Headland's other credits include Sleeping With Other People and Bachelorette.

This comes after The Mandalorian paved a new path forward for the franchise when it arrived as a launch title with Disney+ in November. The first ever live-action Star Wars series, which takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, proved to be a huge hit. Season 2 is currently in the works and is on track to arrive in October. The show's success helped make this new series possible. Additionally, a Rogue One prequel series centered on Cassian Andor is in the works, alongside the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the famed Jedi.

To go along with the announcement of the new show, Lucasfilm also confirmed that Taika Waititi will co-write and direct a new Star Wars movie. This had been previously reported as well but had yet to be confirmed until now. Waititi directed the season finale of The Mandalorian season 1, in addition to playing the droid IG-11. As with the new show, plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, but it too will be a departure from the Skywalker saga, which concluded with The Rise of Skywalker last year.

With The Clone Wars coming to an end, the Disney era of Lucasfilm is truly moving away from the past and into new territory. Outside of movies and television, the company is also getting ready to launch a massive publishing initiative this year called The Old Republic, which will see a series of interconnected stories released from various publishers in an era 200 years before the events of the prequels. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.