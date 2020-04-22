The Disney+ streaming service is reportedly getting a new Star Wars Female-led TV Show. According to sources, Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Netflix's Russian Doll series, is developing the new mystery project. It is believed that Headland will write and serve as the showrunner on the new series, which is allegedly being staffed at this moment. While the entertainment industry has stopped active production for obvious reasons, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are moving forward with new projects behind-the-scenes in preparation for a return to business.

The new Disney+ series will reportedly "be a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." Other than that, there are no further details that have been revealed. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to officially comment on the matter and likely won't say anything until everything is ready to go. The new series will join The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Rogue One prequel series if and when it debuts.

Leslye Headland directed several episodes of the acclaimed Russian Doll series. The show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, and took home 3. Headland has also yet to speak out about her Star Wars project, so we'll have to wait and see which characters are included and what timeline it will fit into. There's a number of places it could go, along with a ton of female characters to choose from, so it will be very interesting to see what direction they end up choosing. It is also unclear if Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will have any input on this upcoming series.

It was just revealed that Disney+ is moving forward with season 3 of The Mandalorian. Season 2 is still on track to premiere in October. However, it would not be surprising at all to hear about a delay in the near future since just about everything else has been postponed and canceled. Regardless, The Mandalorian is a huge hit and Star Wars fans cannot wait to see where Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are going to go in the next season. Moff Gideon will be on the hunt for them both, along with his mysterious Darksaber, which was teased at the end of season 1.

As for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it is in the middle of some rewrites. The Rogue One prequel series was set to begin production soon, but it will likely be delayed. It seems as if The Mandalorian has given Lucasfilm and Disney some new confidence after seeing such a large backlash from the big screen sequel trilogy. The first live-action Star Wars series brought everything back to the basics and reminded fans why they love the franchise in the first place. Variety was the first to report on the upcoming female-centric Star Wars Disney+ series.