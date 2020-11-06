New information about Leslye Headland's Star Wars Female-Centric TV Show for Disney+ has been revealed. There has not been a lot of news about the series since it was officially announced back in May of this year, though Lucasfilm has stayed plenty busy with The Mandalorian season 2, the Rogue One Prequel series, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and a rumored Boba Fett series, which is allegedly going into production next week.

It was previously reported that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland's Star Wars series will be centered on female characters. The upcoming Disney+ series is now "believed to be a female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual Star Wars universe." This series is supposedly separate from the rumored spin-off of The Mandalorian featuring Gina Carano's Cara Dune character. It is unclear if the aforementioned series with Dune as the central character has been given the green light from Lucasfilm at this time.

Leslye Headland recently spoke about joining the Star Wars universe and acknowledged the impact that comes along with being a gay woman behind one of the biggest franchises in history. She said, "It's shocking to hear that to me. Although I know it's true because there are so few of us that are allowed to sit at the table, so to speak, and many, many more that are still not allowed." Headland went on to say, "It's an honor in the sense that I feel incredibly grateful and lucky. I also would say that... I think Fran would agree with this, that a lot of this business is luck. A lot of it is."

There is a lot of luck involved when partnering with something as big as Star Wars, but Lucasfilm has an eye for talent, and they were drawn to Leslye Headland's work on Russian Doll. The same can be said for any of the directors who have been given a chance to work on The Mandalorian, all of whom have put their own stamp on an episode while projecting the story even further in a firm collaboration with the other directors. It's going to be interesting to see what Headland brings to the table with her upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series.

It's also going to be interesting to see how far Lucasfilm and Disney plan on taking the Star Wars franchise on the small screen. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has said repeatedly that the future of the franchise is on Disney+. The success of The Mandalorian caught everybody off guard and many hardcore fans consider it to be the best thing that Lucasfilm has done with the franchise since the original trilogy. With that being said, there is going to be a lot of pressure on all of the upcoming shows to match the quality of The Mandalorian. Deadline was the first to report on the new details from Leslye Headland's Star Wars series.