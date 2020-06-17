We might be getting a whole lot more Star Wars on the small screen in the not-too-distant future. This, according to a new rumor (with rumor being the keyword for now) that suggests Lucasfilm is gearing up to bring a series of live-action shows set within a galaxy far, far away to Disney+ starting next year. Game of Thrones is being used as a comparison.

Before we dive in we must again caution that this should only be regarded as a rumor for the time being, and nothing more. That said, it does line up with much of what we've been hearing about The Mandalorian season 2, as well as other rumors floating around. According to a new report, starting in mid-2021, Disney and Lucasfilm plan to release a new season of a live-action Star Wars show every quarter. These shows will feature an interconnected storyline, but each series will be able to stand alone. It is compared to the way Game of Thrones featured various families. In this case, each "family" would get its own show.

It's also said that Dave Filoni, the chief architect behind The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows, will be overseeing the projects. Filoni very successfully made the jump to live-action, directing and producing The Mandalorian alongside Jon Favreau. Plus, we know that Ahsoka Tano and other characters from those animated shows will appear in The Mandalorian season 2. It has been rumored/suggested that this could be set up for a Rebels squeal series. That lines up with what is being said in this report.

Aside from an Ahsoka Tano show, which would serve as a Rebels follow-up, a Boba Fett show is said to be in the works, which lines up with reports of the character appearing in The Mandalorian next season, as well as a show focused on Ezra and Thrawn. That would seemingly pick up with the two following their uncertain conclusion in the Rebels series finale. We have also heard reports recently that Lucasfilm is looking to cast an actor to play Ezra in Live-action. Finally, the report states that a fourth show would center on a new character, but no details were provided. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was not listed, nor was the Rogue One prequel series, as they will be one-offs that will exist on their own.

This sounds quite ambitious, but it also makes a great deal of sense. The Mandalorian invigorated Star Wars fans in a way seemingly nothing else has been able to during the Disney era of Lucasfilm. Plus, the movies will be taking a break until at least December 2022 following the release of The Rise of Skywalker last year, which brought a conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the alleged projects are made available. This news comes to us via LRM Online.