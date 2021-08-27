A wild new rumor seems to indicate that there will be much more Star Wars﻿ in the near future than previously announced. There is a chance that two movies from the iconic IP might arrive every year as Lucasfilm chugs into the future. Keep in mind that this is not confirmed by Lucasfilm, so the news should be taken with a huge grain of horse salt. ﻿However, this does not mean that the releases are not going to happen. ﻿

Considering the upcoming content, the rumor is not overly surprising. Multiple films have been announced to be in the works. Major names in the industry are attached to different projects. The first confirmed title to be released is a Rogue Squadron ﻿movie, which will be directed by Patti Jenkins of ﻿Wonder Woman﻿ fame. Fans of the video game medium will recognize that the film shares the name with the beloved fighter pilot series. While inspiration will be taken from the games, this piece of cinema will not be directly based from any story in the gaming franchise. Fans will have to wait a while to see the movie. A theatrical release is set for December 23, 2023. The characters will be new to the ﻿Star Wars ﻿universe. ﻿They will be a team of straighter pilots who are going through the ranks.

Additionally, there are other titles in the works with less specific details so far. ﻿Thor Ragnarok﻿ director Taika ﻿Waititi is involved in an upcoming film. Given the Marvel project's sci fi themes, it seems like a good fit to have Waititi in the creative process. Since he has a knack for humor, the feature could be one of the most comedic in the history of ﻿Star Wars﻿.

Rian Johnson, who helmed ﻿The Last Jedi﻿, is rumored to have an upcoming trilogy of his own. While most critics seemed to love his take on the IP, fans were mixed over the movie. ﻿In an interview with Variety, Johnson basically said the ball is in Lucasfilm's court over whether or not the trilogy will come into existence. Also, MCU head Kevin Feige has been rumored to be working on his own ﻿Star Wars﻿theatrical experience.

With all the films, in addition to the myriad of tv shows, it can be easily forgotten that people have not seen ﻿Star Wars﻿on the big screen in only two years since ﻿The Rise of Skywalker﻿ came out. ﻿That title received mixed reactions from both critics and fans. On the television side, many projects are going to be unveiled. The popular ﻿Mandalorian﻿series is working on its third season. A spin-off, starring a beloved bounty hunter called ﻿The Book of Boba Fett﻿is going to come out in December of this year. Other shows include one centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi, another around ﻿Rogue One﻿'s Cassian Andor, an ﻿Ahsoka﻿spin-off of ﻿The Mandalorian﻿, and a project around a female Jedi set hundreds of years before the events of the prequels. ﻿Clearly the franchise is not going to go away anytime soon. ﻿

The recent history of big screen ﻿Star Wars﻿titles has been mixed. ﻿Rogue One﻿ did well at the box office, having earned over $1 billion. However, ﻿Solo: A Star Wars Story﻿received mixed reviews and is generally considered a box office disappointment. ﻿﻿Couple that with the previously discussed information on ﻿The Last Jedi﻿and ﻿The Rise of Skywalker﻿, and it's easy to see why some might be hesitant to two releases a year. Hopefully the new theatrical experiences have better reactions. This news originated at GiantFreakinRobot.