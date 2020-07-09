The first season of The Mandalorian was a smash hit with both critics and audiences, proving conclusively that there is a lot more life in the Star Wars franchise outside of the Skywalker Saga. Despite the ongoing global circumstances bringing much of the entertainment industry to a standstill, the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian is still on track to debut in October on Disney+, with Executive Producer Jon Favreau recently providing an update.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us."

Following the action-packed season finale, The Mandalorian is all set to introduce a host of new characters, as well as bring a few fan favorites from the Star Wars galaxy into the fray.

"As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it's really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it."

Favreau was joined at the ATX Television Festival by The Mandalorian directors Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Taika Waititi, with the latter two due to helm their own, separate Star Wars projects. Chow is onboard to director a long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, while Waititi is developing his own movie set in a galaxy far, far away.

"It's all finished, I'm done," Taika Waititi joked when asked about the status of his mysterious Star Wars movie. When asked about the Obi-Wan series, Chow added that, "We have a little more to do than that, but we are in development still."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties as a bounty hunter. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime in October 2020 and will continue the journey of the title character alongside the hugely popular Baby Yoda, as the mismatched pair continue to explore the galaxy. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.