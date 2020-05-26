It seems a couple of Legends characters might be welcomed back into the official Star Wars canon. Or, at the very least, fans of Darth Revan and Darth Malak can get their hands on some Funko Pop! figures later this year featuring the iconic characters from the Knights of the Old Republic video games. Additionally, Funko is bringing a new Yoda and a Shadow Trooper to stores.

As revealed by the official Funko Twitter account, the popular toy company has revealed a new series of Star Wars Pop! figures that will be making their way exclusively to GameStop stores later this year. The figures are based on characters featured in video games. We have a hooded Yoda from Battlefront, a Shadow Trooper from The Force Unleashed and, most importantly, both Revan and Darth Malak from Knights of the Old Republic. This is noteworthy, given that Lucasfilm tends to avoid making products featuring Legends characters. Lucasfilm reset the canon following the Disney purchase in 2012, meaning many of the old stories no longer count in a galaxy far, far away.

There are enough Stormtrooper variants out there that the inclusion of a Shadow Trooper isn't all that monumental. However, Darth Revan and Malak are two hugely important characters as they have deep ties to Sith lore. The events in Knights of the Old Republic take place thousands of years before the original trilogy. Revan is at the center of the tale as a Jedi who defied the Jedi Council to fight in the Mandalorian Wars alongside his apprentice, Malak. The pair ultimately fall to the Dark Side, adopting the Sith names Darth Revan and Darth Malak.

Even though the current canon has yet to fully confirm that either character exists in the universe, they remain hugely popular within the die-hard Star Wars fanbase. An Easter egg in The Last Jedi hinted at the existence of Revan, which would seem to imply that Darth Malak was part of the picture in the days of old as well. But again, this has yet to be firmly established in a canon story. Normally, a Pop! figure is just something fun for fans to put on a shelf. But given the importance of Revan and Malak, these toys take on new meaning.

It is also important to note that there have been consistent reports and rumors that Lucasfilm is developing a Knights of the Old Republic project. It was expected that the movie trilogy David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were set to produce would have taken place in the Old Republic era. Benioff and Weiss departed the project over creative differences. It was also previously reported that Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel) had been tapped to write a movie based on the video game series last year. We've also heard rumors that a new video game in the series, be it a remaster or a sequel, is in the works as well. Be sure to check out the figures from the Funko Twitter account.