Star Wars fans may well have missed out on what could have been the "best game ever" in the history of the franchise. This, according to Zach Mumbach, who was a producer on the game known as Project Ragtag at Visceral Games before Electronic Arts shut the studio down in 2017. Mumbach has revealed some new details about the axed project, and it sounds like the game fans had been waiting for.

Zach Mumbach was recently a guest on the MinnMax Show. During the conversation, the subject of Project Ragtag came up. Mumbach was not shy about singing the praises of what they were working on, going so far as to say they may have had a Game of the Year contender on their hands. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm thinking, this is f****** Amy Hennig, we have the chance to make the greatest Star Wars game ever made and a possible Game of the Year contender. I think we would have made the best Star Wars game ever made. That's not knocking on any other Star Wars games by the way. The story and the setup and the characters... like, man it was set up for success but what we had to go execute was going to take a while."

EA shut down Visceral in 2017 and, shortly after, they stopped working on the mysterious game entirely. The lead character in the game is described as a blend of Star-Lord and Robin Hood. Amy Hennig, on Uncharted fame, was in charge of the game's creative direction. To that point, Zach Mumbach also said the game would have felt like Uncharted but in the Star Wars universe.

"We had levels, they weren't done but they were close... We had one set-piece which was basically done, we were putting the final touches on it right when the studio was shut down. [It was] this crazy AT-ST moment which was really cool. You were on foot running from it and it was trying to hunt you down but you were more agile, slipping through these alleyways, barrelling through and crashing and using all the destruction of Frostbite... You would have been like 'oh that's like Star Wars Uncharted'."

Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. The first major Star Wars game to come about after the deal was 2015's revamp of the Battlefront series. Battlefront II followed in 2017, but the games left much to be desired in the eyes of many fans. It seems this game could have filled the void, had EA not given it the ax.

Fortunately, last year brought Jedi Fallen Order to the table. The video game was met with rave reviews and satisfied those who were looking for a story-driven, single-player game. EA confirmed earlier this year that the game was the start of a new franchise. Additionally, a new flight-based game, Star Wars: Squadrons, is set to arrive in October. Feel free to check out the full interview from the MinnMaxShow YouTube channel.