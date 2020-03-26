Good news for Star Wars fans who are also into video games, as a pair of classics are coming to modern consoles. Star Wars Episode I: Racer and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy are both coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, Xbox One fans are being left out in the cold on this one. Be that as it may, this brings a couple of beloved titles from a galaxy far, far away to gamers at an opportune time.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is available now for both PlayStation and Nintendo users. Star Wars Episode I: Racer is said to be coming soon, but no release date has been set yet. Both games also feature updated, modern controls, as revealed by developer Aspyr. The games were released quite some time ago and a lot has changed in the video game landscape since then. Luckily, it seems care has been taken to ensure gamers won't have to adjust to outdated control schemes, which can be frustrating on some re-releases.

Originally released in 2003 for PC and Xbox, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was the final entry in the "Jedi Knight" video game series. It was critically well received at the time of its release. The game allows players to craft their own Jedi character, and even build a lightsaber. The big attraction is the online multiplayer, which has also been adapted to suit PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch users. It allows for up to 16 online players at a time in one of six multiplayer modes including Siege, Capture the Flag and Free for All. The game includes many familiar faces and locations from the franchise.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer was released in 1999 as a tie-in with the release of The Phantom Menace. It is based on the podracing sequence from the movie and puts the player in the driver's seat, controlling one of 25 playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba and Ratts Tyerell. The game includes eight tracks on planets such as Tatooine, Baroonda and Malastare. Split-screen multiplayer is available on both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. However, Switch users have the option of doing LAN multiplayer as well. The game received a mixed reaction, leaning positive, on its initial release, but this is one certain Nintendo 64 owners likely have a lot of nostalgic feelings for.

This helps provide a boost in the Star Wars games department. Last year's Jedi Fallen Order gave fans the single-player, story-based experience they had been craving ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. If there is one area that the Disney regime has been lacking, it is undoubtedly video games. While we wait for whatever follows Jedi Fallen Order in the new games department, these can help fill the void. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy retails for $19.99. There is no word yet on a price point for Star Wars Episode I: Racer. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.