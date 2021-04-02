Star Wars fans have some nostalgic offerings available to them on Disney+. The streaming service has now added the Star Wars Vintage Collection, which includes several titles from the franchise's past that had previously been relegated to the realm of obscurity. Now, they are readily available through one of the largest streaming services on the planet. And there is even more vintage content from a galaxy far, far away coming down the pipeline in the future.

As of today, both Ewok movies, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor are streaming on Disney+, as well as The Story of the Faithful Wookiee from the Star Wars Holiday Special, the Ewoks animated series and the original 2D Clone Wars shorts, now titled the

Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series. Additionally, Lucasfilm has confirmed that the Star Wars: Droids animated series will be debuting on Disney+ sometime later this year. All of these movies and TV shows are available under a special, dedicated section within the Disney+ app.

Aside from beefing up the service's Star Wars offerings, there is a perceived deeper meaning to all of this. The Ewok movies, which were produced in the 80s, as well as the Star Wars Holiday Special, and most of these titles were largely abandoned by Lucasfilm for various reasons. For one, there is a perceived quality issue in some cases. But more importantly, many of these titles are not considered canon any longer. They don't necessarily fit within the current iteration of the franchise. Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. Much has changed since then. But it seems they are finally starting to embrace the past in a major way with this collection.

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure was produced as a made-for-TV movie in 1984 shortly after the release of Return of the Jedi. It was followed by Ewoks: The Battle for Endor in 1985. And, unless you had an old VHS copy lying around, they were kind of difficult to come by before now. The same was true of the Ewoks animated series. As for The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, it was part of the Star Wars Holiday Special, which famously only aired once. George Lucas tried to erase it from existence, quite unsuccessfully. The animated short is notable because it introduced Boba Fett to the franchise before his big screen debut in The Empire Strikes Back.

Clone Wars, meanwhile, comes from Genndy Tartakovsky. Produced in 2003, these shorts preceded the CGI animated series by several years. A total of 25 episodes were produced through March 2005. Unlike some of the recent Star Wars offerings made available on Disney+, these shorts were well-liked and highly praised. So the fact that they are finally being made available on a major streaming service is significant. The Star Wars Vintage Collection is available now on Disney+.

