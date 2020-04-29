Star Wars Day is getting a virtual convention. Reedpop, the organization behind New York Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration have put the convention together for next week's May the 4th festivities. The two-day event is called An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th celebration. Star Wars fans can expect all kinds of activities to take part in, right from the comfort of their own homes. This is in addition to Disney+ launching their behind-the-scenes docuseries on The Mandalorian, along with The Rise of Skywalker streaming premiere.

An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th celebration will feature live-tweeting "movies and episodes of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, as well as Q&A sessions and discussions with writers and voice actors associated with the franchise." Trivia and quizzes will also be available and Star Wars fans will be able to earn prizes for their hard work. The event will take place across the many social media accounts of Reedpop, including "New York Comic Con, C2E2, BookCon, Emerald City Comic Con, and Florida SuperCon, on both Twitter and Facebook."

Ashely Eckstein and Vanessa Marshall will take part in Q&As starting on Monday, May 4th, while hosting live-tweeting events for A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back, and more. Tuesday will feature a live-tweeting event for Revenge of the Sith and Solo: A Star Wars Story, along with a live streaming event for Jedi Fallen Order. In other words, there's going to be a ton of stuff for fans to take part in starting next Monday.

The virtual Star Wars convention news comes after it was announced that San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled. While the annual event won't be taking place like it normally does, fans are hoping that the studios and Comic-Con will put together some kind of live virtual event. It seems like a no-brainer, though a lot of studios probably won't have a whole lot of new trailers to unveil. With that being said, there are still plenty of movies set for fall and winter releases that could have promotional material ready to go, especially since a lot of them were set to open this summer.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place at the end of July and Star Wars Celebration takes place at the end of August. While Comic-Con has been cancelled, it's not clear if Celebration will follow suit. With that being said, it seems likely that it will have to cancel since mass gatherings in California will probably still be banned from happening. Maybe May the 4 will serve as a practice run to see how it all works out, while seeing how many Star Wars fans take part in the virtual convention. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the May 4th festivities.