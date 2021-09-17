The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.

#StarWarsVisions was nothing short of fantastic. The animation was gorgeous across the board. I loved how varied the breadth of stories were and there are so many I fell in love with. I hope they continue more of these stories and keep this program up.



We need more of this. pic.twitter.com/6udJRZukvb — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) September 15, 2021

Journalist and Star Wars aficionado Bryan Young calls the series "fantastic," before praising the animation and the stories themselves, as well as calling out for much more of this unique approach to the Star Wars franchise.

#StarWarsVisions is incredible. The animation is god-tier and it’s fascinating to see each studio explore the far reaches of this universe in their own unique way. Everyone will have a different favourite chapter. To me, this is the future of #StarWars.pic.twitter.com/pLIsYTNtlC — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 15, 2021

David Opie echoes these sentiments, calling the animation style "god-tier" and again heaping praise on this refreshing way of exploring the Star Wars universe.

The animation styles of STAR WARS: VISIONS vary and carry like Mariah, but the first short, Takanobu Mizuno’s “The Duel” is the strongest, pitting a steel-swinging Ronin against Sith bandits. Lucy Liu, naturally, commands the screen with barely a whisper. https://t.co/EDj0ZDt8CIpic.twitter.com/2YF3nOCcIZ — Anya Stanley (@BookishPlinko) September 15, 2021

The response across the board has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers enamoured by Star Wars: Visions' ability to bring a different perspective to the Star Wars mythos in a way that Disney never could (or likely would) on the big screen.

I’ve watched all of #StarWarsVisions & I absolutely loved it. Each short brings its own unique, inventive interpretation of STAR WARS that enhances & expands upon everything we already know. The visuals are gorgeous & the storytelling is top notch. SO MANY crazy lightsaber fights pic.twitter.com/4tfNDsWoZc — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 15, 2021

Star Wars: Visions is described as a collection of animated short films presented "through the lens of the world's best anime creators" that offer "a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars," and it sounds like the series has done exactly what it aimed to, all while staying true to what has made the franchise so popular for so many years.

#StarWarsVisions is a triumph—a gorgeous, kinetic celebration of the ideas that make Star Wars what it is. Yes, its full of bonkers imagery unconstrained by what you know came before, but these shorts understand the thematic heart of the saga.



My full review hits @io9 next week! pic.twitter.com/7ITJvmc6Ge — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) September 15, 2021

Indeed, one reaction described the shorts, which are titled The Duel, Lop and Ochō, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Elder, The Village Bride, Akakiri, T0-B1, and finally The Ninth Jedi, as having "the essence of what this franchise's stories are about."

Each episode of #StarWarsVisions gets at the essence of what this franchise’s stories are about, but they live squarely in the realm of wild things you would never expect to see in a live-action project pic.twitter.com/r2xiki4bjT — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) September 15, 2021

...with another saying that there is not a single episode that they disliked "or didn't immediately want to watch again."

Happy to say that #StarWarsVisions is pretty damn great. It does, indeed, whip ass. While I enjoyed some shorts more than others (a couple I wasn't expecting to like as much as I did), there isn't a single one I disliked, or didn't immediately want to watch again. pic.twitter.com/jgquAeA17m — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) September 15, 2021

The Japanese animation studios involved the series include such names as Kamikaze Douga, Twin Engine, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., and Science SARU, with the episodes folding popular anime tropes into the vast world of Star Wars.

#StarWarsVisions takes the very essence of @starwars storytelling and elevates it, taking it to places it hasn't gone before. Each story has a unique style, both visually and in the mythos explored. While I loved all of them, I have a handful of favorites that I want more of. pic.twitter.com/T23L1nM2As — Maggie Lovitt @ #TIFF21 (@maggieofthetown) September 15, 2021

"Star Wars: Visions features 9 incredible and VISUALLY STUNNING anime shorts that offer a unique take on the world of Star Wars! They are so much fun, fans will be unable to wipe the smile off their faces as they watch. Super CREATIVE stories & animation styles!" said one viewer...

Star Wars: Visions features 9 incredible and VISUALLY STUNNING anime shorts that offer a unique take on the world of Star Wars! They are so much fun, fans will be unable to wipe the smile off their faces as they watch. Super CREATIVE stories & animation styles!#StarWarsVisionspic.twitter.com/fER3JIVE1m — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 15, 2021

with another adding that "These ARE the stories you're looking for."

These ARE the stories you’re looking for.#StarWarsVisions boasts eye-catching animation which blends various anime styles, incredible action, dynamic storytelling, & some of the most EPIC lightsabers in the galaxy.



It's sure to be an instant hit with fans of all ages! pic.twitter.com/ZJIZQ53ShY — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) September 15, 2021

So successful is the, well, vision of Star Wars: Visions that many are now calling for the anthology to become an annual event. With the series able to give Star Wars fans a glimpse into many different aspects of the galaxy, without being tied down by the wider, live action stories, this would give creatives the chance to continue this unique, and clearly very popular approach.

Pleased to announced that #StarWarsVisions is great. I enjoyed some shorts more than others, but they're all pretty fantastic. I'm looking forward to watching them again in 4K in both English and the original Japanese. I really hope this becomes an annual thing for #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/NvSrmdRzPR — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) September 15, 2021

Presenting all-new, creative takes on the galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world's best anime creators. The anthology collection will bring fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars. All nine short films of Star Wars: Visions are due to be released on September 22, 2021, on Disney+.