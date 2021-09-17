The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.
Journalist and Star Wars aficionado Bryan Young calls the series "fantastic," before praising the animation and the stories themselves, as well as calling out for much more of this unique approach to the Star Wars franchise.
David Opie echoes these sentiments, calling the animation style "god-tier" and again heaping praise on this refreshing way of exploring the Star Wars universe.
The response across the board has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers enamoured by Star Wars: Visions' ability to bring a different perspective to the Star Wars mythos in a way that Disney never could (or likely would) on the big screen.
Star Wars: Visions is described as a collection of animated short films presented "through the lens of the world's best anime creators" that offer "a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars," and it sounds like the series has done exactly what it aimed to, all while staying true to what has made the franchise so popular for so many years.
Indeed, one reaction described the shorts, which are titled The Duel, Lop and Ochō, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Elder, The Village Bride, Akakiri, T0-B1, and finally The Ninth Jedi, as having "the essence of what this franchise's stories are about."
...with another saying that there is not a single episode that they disliked "or didn't immediately want to watch again."
The Japanese animation studios involved the series include such names as Kamikaze Douga, Twin Engine, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., and Science SARU, with the episodes folding popular anime tropes into the vast world of Star Wars.
"Star Wars: Visions features 9 incredible and VISUALLY STUNNING anime shorts that offer a unique take on the world of Star Wars! They are so much fun, fans will be unable to wipe the smile off their faces as they watch. Super CREATIVE stories & animation styles!" said one viewer...
with another adding that "These ARE the stories you're looking for."
So successful is the, well, vision of Star Wars: Visions that many are now calling for the anthology to become an annual event. With the series able to give Star Wars fans a glimpse into many different aspects of the galaxy, without being tied down by the wider, live action stories, this would give creatives the chance to continue this unique, and clearly very popular approach.
